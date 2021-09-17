Bye bye Cine Glauber: regulars lament the end of Espaço Itaú de Cinema

The announcement of the closing of activities at Espaço Itaú de Cinema – Glauber Rocha, at Praça Castro Alves, in Salvador, took many Bahians by surprise this Thursday (16). The bad news for the cultural sector was given by Banco Itaú, which maintained the space and released a statement explaining that it will invest more in streaming from now on. The financial institution also claimed that the rooms to be closed had been operating with an occupancy rate of less than 20% since 2019.

The complex, with four exhibition rooms, a newly opened restaurant, bookstore and snack bar, entered the Itaú red list along with the rooms in Curitiba and Porto Alegre, which will also be closed. The units in Rio de Janeiro, Brasília and São Paulo will be the only ones saved.

Reactions to the decision did not take long to occur, both from the visitors, who said they were orphans of the “best movie theater ever in the city’s mall”, and from authorities, such as the former mayor of Salvador, ACM Neto.

The national president of the Democrats disapproved of the end of Salvador’s only street cinema. “Ita’s decision to close Cine Glauber Rocha is regrettable. In addition to economic interests, banks need to have a social and cultural commitment, which Itaú now decides to set aside. Unfortunately, the bank is turning its back on Salvador’s culture,” he declared.

“Our expectation is that other institutions, financial or not, can become aware of and provide support to keep Glauber functioning. This equipment has been in existence since 1919 and is part of Salvador’s history”, added the former mayor.

Federal Deputy Félix Mendonça Jr. (PDT) also criticized Itaú’s decision. “If I were a customer [do banco], I would close my account at that institution today. The decision to close Espaço Itaú de Cinema in Salvador is absurd. A bank that earned R$6.4 billion in 2020, a growth of almost 64%, can’t keep open such an important cultural space?”, he commented in a post on Twitter.

Social networks, by the way, were the main space used for the laments of former users.

“Sadness defines! Another special and important space here in Salvador that ends the activities”, commented an internet user.

See other reactions:

“How sad, it is an important cultural space for Bahia.”

“What a pity! Best movie in the city”.

“We don’t have a minute of peace in Salvador. What a disgrace you saw”.

“A complete absurdity of anything about a bank closing using this excuse, especially the bank being Itaú”.

“I don’t believe Salvador will miss one of the best movie theaters in the city. Outside the mall, near Pelourinho, a spectacular view, the best popcorn…. This pandemic is putting an end to everything.”

I publish for free

Another frequent visitor, presenter Astrid Fontenelle even questioned Itaú, through her Instagram, about the possibility of reviewing the decision. She even made herself available to, eventually, collaborate by including advertising for free.

“An important space cannot be lost. Itaú Cultural, what can I do to help? A year of advertising? Hello Bahian businessmen, Salvador city hall, art must always be saved”, proposed Astrid.

Hope

When contacted, Claudio Marques, current manager of Glauber Rocha, says that he and partner Adhemar Oliveira will continue to believe in cultural projects in the center of Salvador and will try to keep cinema alive, even without the support of Itaú.

“Cine Glauber will be reborn after this pandemic, this terrible moment, even more strongly. I really hope to be able to count on the support of our entire society,” he said.

The businessman took the opportunity to thank Itaú for the years of partnership. “I thank Unibanco-Itaú for the partnership that made the construction and maintenance of this exhibition room, which is so important for our city, possible. This building has been operating as a cinema since 1919. It’s not little,” he said. “We built an enterprise that was able to transform a precious and abandoned region. Today, there is a new scenario”.

CORREIO sought out Itaú to respond to the criticisms made to the decision to close the space and the office preferred not to comment isolated criticisms and sent the note below, in full.

Full note released by Itaú:

Espaço Itaú de Cinema is reorganizing its audiovisual dissemination strategy in the country. The new guideline provides for the intensification of operations on a digital platform, to expand the reach and access, and the review of the physical network of exhibition rooms.

With the new guideline, as of this Thursday, the 16th, the rooms in the squares of Salvador, Curitiba and Porto Alegre, which had been operating with an occupancy rate of less than 20% since 2019, will have their activities closed. The three units in São Paulo (Augusta, Frei Caneca and Shopping Bourbon), Rio de Janeiro and Brasília remain in operation.

With the new configuration, the network now has five complexes and 40 rooms. There are 25 in São Paulo (five at the Augusta unit, nine at the Frei Caneca unit and 11 at the Shopping Bourbon unit), nine in Brasília and six in Rio de Janeiro. 17 rooms are no longer part of the network: four in Salvador, five in Curitiba and eight in Porto Alegre.

The reduction in physical operation will not represent a reduction in the scope of the actions of Espaço Itaú de Cinema. On the contrary, the network is intensifying its digital broadcasting activity through a partnership with the Itaú Cultural Play streaming platform, which offers extensive free programming of Brazilian films and audiovisuals on the web. Today, the platform includes 175 titles from 26 Brazilian states and the Federal District.

With the synergy between the physical network and the digital platform, Espaço Itaú de Cinema will exhibit curatorial projects at Itaú Cultural Play, an initiative inaugurated in August with the exhibition of Mostra Ugo Giorgetti, which runs until October. New films with this subscription will be shown every two months.

The participation of Espaço Itaú de Cinema in the digital world should be intensified over time, expanding the offer of both films and exhibitions and festivals to all corners of the country.