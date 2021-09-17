Caetano Veloso: ‘Art is being trampled on by the government, which is a tragedy for an inspired country like ours’

RIO – Caetano Veloso released this Thursday, 16, the song “Anjos tronchos”. The song is part of “Meu coco”, the first new album since “Abraçaço”, from 2012. and which will be released “in the coming months”. To launch the song, the composer from Bahia participated in a chat on Spaces, a Twitter tool, with the participation of journalist Flávia Oliveira, Evandro Fióti and Nina da Hora. In the conversation, which started at 9 pm and went on until close to midnight, he criticized the Bolsonaro government, lamented the state of culture in the country and analyzed the influence of the internet on politics.

Caetano in quarantine:pajamas, paçoca, grandson, record under construction and more

“Trunk Angels” has as its theme technology and brings verses such as “Trunk angels from Silicon Valley / Those who live in the dark in full light / They said: it’s going to be virtuous in vice / Of blue screens more than blues” and ” Now my story is a dense algorithm.”

Reflecting the impact of the internet on our lives, Caetano walks through themes such as fake news, violence on the networks (“A vile post can kill”, he sings), the influence of algorithms (“Now my story is a dense algorithm/ Who sells sales to real sellers”) and even the Arab Spring revolts.

In the conversation, the composer said that the song was taking shape little by little, without himself being sure that he would complete it. The lyrics, he explained, are a reference to Carlos Drummond de Andrade’s “crooked angel”.

“It’s not a subject I know much about, but I was left with this need to write a song about it,” he said. – One of the motivations was political, it talks about these horrendous things that happened in the political life of various societies, because of the strength of this structure that was born with the internet. It’s a song about something that’s happening all over the world and it’s very heavy.

Cover of the single “Anjos tronchos”, by Caetano Veloso Photo: Divulgação

The song mentions the American and Brazilian presidential elections of 2016 and 2018, very marked by fake news. It refers to Donald Trump and Jair Bolsonaro in the lines “Leading clowns sprouted macabre / In the empire and in its vast backyards”.

“Trump’s campaign, which Bolsonaro was inspired by, causes a social disease, a terrifying and horrendous aspect of this development of social networks,” said Caetano. – The empire lives this problem in its flesh, but it also happened in its vast backyards. It happened in Brazil, the Philippines, Poland…

The singer also spoke about the Bolsonaro government and its relationship with culture. On the last 7th, he made a brief interruption in the show he presented in Porto, Portugal, to express his repudiation for the anti-democratic acts called by the president that day, and then chorused for “Fora, Bolsonaro” with the audience.

“Culture is being very badly treated,” said Caetano, on Spaces. – Art is being trampled on by the government and its representatives, which is a tragedy for an inspired country like ours. Brazil is experiencing a hangover from this election. The majority of the population rejects Bolsonaro, but he is the president.

At the end of the song, he still makes reference to California singer Billie Eilish, whom he said he admired in the interview.

The video for “Trunk Angels” will hit YouTube at 8pm on Friday, almost 24 hours after the official release of the song. Caetano did not anticipate details about the album “Meu coco”. But, according to Mauro Ferreira, columnist of “G1”, “Meu coco” will have 12 new tracks in Caetano’s extensive discography. Three of them are already known: “Pardo”, which he composed for the most recent album by the São Paulo singer Céu; “Autoacalanto”, a tribute to his grandson Benjamim who was presented at Caetano’s Christmas live; and “Noite de cristal”, originally recorded by sister Maria Bethânia on the album “Maria” (1988), also performed by him in the last live.

Also according to Ferreira, “Meu coco” will feature musicians such as the percussionist Marcelo Costa, the percussionist Marcio Victor (from Psirico), the accordion player Mestrinho and the multi-instrumentalist Vinicius Cantuária. The album, which marks the beginning of Caetano’s partnership with the Sony Music label, has not yet been confirmed, but the expectation is that it will come out between October and November.