Caixa announces interest reduction on property financing; know what changes

Last Thursday (09/16), Caixa Econômica Federal announced that it will carry out a reduction in mortgage interest rate linked to savings. The statement took place at an event held for the civil construction sector at Caixa’s headquarters in Brasília.

In February, when this type of rate was launched, Caixa explained that the financing rate would be fixed at up to 6.7%, even if the Selic (Special Settlement and Custody System) reached double digits. In other words, the maximum percentage that the additional remuneration can reach would be 9%.

And it is together with this fixed rate, established by the bank, that there was a reduction of 3.35% per year, starting now from 2.95%. Thus, Caixa’s real estate credit will become 2.95%, added to the savings income.

Changeable, savings income is equal to 70% of the Selic rate, which has grown in Brazil and is currently at 5.25%. Considering the current Selic value, real estate credit in this modality will have a correction of 6.62% per year.

Starting on October 4, 2021, the possibility of carrying out simulations with the new conditions of the “Crédito Imobiliário Poupança da Caixa” will be available. The simulation can be done through the Habitação Caixa application or directly on the bank’s website. Hiring starts on October 18th.

Caixa’s real estate financing

Caixa has four real estate financing options to facilitate the purchase of a home, they are:

Credit containing a fixed interest rate;

Credit with correction by the Referential Rate (TR);

Inflation-adjusted financing (IPCA); and

Caixa Savings Credit, in which the interest rate has a fixed part (established by the bank) and a variable part, based on the remuneration of savings.

Financing that is added to savings and price indices (such as the IPCA) are generally not recommended, especially in a period when the Selic rate and inflation are on the rise, as they can still increase. Currently, the traditional credit modality linked to TR is the safest.

Even so, Caixa has the lowest rate and the longest term in the modality, offering up to 35 years for payment, in addition to the six-month grace period for the first installment of interest and amortization.

Currently, Caixa’s housing loan portfolio has BRL 534.6 billion in volume and 5.8 million contracts, which represents 67.3% of all financing real estate granted in the country.