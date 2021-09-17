Caixa announces lower interest rates for real estate financing from October

BRASÍLIA — Contrary to most banks, Caixa Econômica Federal announced, on Thursday, a reduction in interest rates on a modality of housing finance, which is linked to savings.

The rate, which is at 3.95% per year plus the income from savings accounts, will drop 0.4 percentage point, to 2.95% per year.

The measure takes effect on October 18th. The cut in real estate credit had already been anticipated by the president of Caixa, Pedro Guimarães, at the beginning of the week, but was restricted to only one of the types of financing offered by the state bank, which is the one with the lowest risk for the bank.

The reduction in interest rates goes against the movement of other banks, which have recently started to raise their rates amid the most recent increases in the Selic, the country’s basic rate.

Santander, BB and Itaú raised rates

Santander and Banco do Brasil recently reported an increase in their traditional mortgage lines. In the first, the rate rose from 7.99% plus the Referential Rate (TR, zeroed since 2017) to 8.99% per year plus TR. In the second, the increase was from 6.85% to 6.39% more TR.

Itaú also raised the rate of its traditional modality of financing its own home from 7.3% to 8.3% per year plus TR, but also decided to reduce initial interest in the modality linked to savings, from 3.45% to 2. 99%.

Next week, the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) meets to decide on the basic interest rate (Selic), currently at 5.25%. The Monetary Authority has already signaled that it should raise the rate by 1 percentage point. This movement should lead to new readjustments in real estate credit rates.

Guimarães responded to criticisms about cutting interest rates while the Selic rate is rising. He said that the bank has more than R$ 200 billion in government bonds in its portfolio, which pay the Selic rate.

– So, the higher the Selic, the greater my gain. Because of this, we are going to reduce the spread (difference between the funding cost and that charged to the borrower at the end), specifically in the savings line – said Guimarães, adding:

— Nobody here will want to give it a thought, because the Caixa executives are very good.

The chairman of the board of the Brazilian Association of Real Estate Developers (Abrainc), Rubens Menin, said that the cut in interest rates on the adjusted savings financing line is a signal to the market, at a time when other banks are raising rates.

— This drop in the savings rate will help to insure. It is an important signal for the market. The economy lives on optimism, positive messages – said the executive, after participating in the Caixa event.

Nothing changes in other types of financing

Caixa kept unchanged the interest charged on the traditional line, indexed to the TR (Referential Rate), and on the inflation-adjusted modalities and with fixed interest, given the rise in the basic interest rate (Selic) and in the price index.

Market leader, Caixa offers housing financing with a term of up to 35 years, in addition to a six-month grace period for the payment of the first installment.

The bank also finances 100% of the value of the repossessed property in case the borrower defaults.





On target, Guimarães defends his management

Amidst criticism and an investigation by the Public Ministry into the pressure on executives and businessmen that would have caused an imbroglio in the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban), Guimarães took advantage of the announcement of the measure to take stock of the real estate credit in his administration.

Guimarães would have provoked the threat of Caixa and Banco do Brasil to disaffiliate with Febraban if the entity adhered to a manifesto in defense of democracy and the separation of the Three Powers handled by the Federation of Industries of São Paulo (Fiesp)

The housing portfolio reached R$534.6 billion, about 5.8 million contracts – representing a growth of 20.4% compared to 2018. In August, the volume contracted with new operations reached R$14 billion, being R$ 9 billion with savings resources.

In the last three years, more than 6,000 new construction sites have been started, moving the civil construction sector and generating more than 2.1 million direct and indirect jobs, according to Caixa.