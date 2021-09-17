Caixa announces lower interest rates for real estate financing from October

BRASÍLIA — Caixa Econômica Federal announced, on Thursday, a reduction in interest rates on housing financing linked to savings. The rate, which is at 3.95% per year plus the income from the Caderneta, will drop 0.4 percentage point, to 2.95% per year. The measure takes effect on October 18th.
The cut in real estate credit had already been anticipated by the president of Caixa, Pedro Guimarães this week. But it was restricted to a single modality.
The reduction in interest rates goes against the movement of private banks, which have recently started to raise their rates amid the most recent increases in the Selic, the country’s basic rate.
Next week, the BC’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) meets to decide on the Selic, currently at 5.25%, and the Monetary authority has already signaled that it should raise the rate by 1 percentage point.
The bank kept unchanged the interest charged in the traditional line, indexed to the TR (Referential Rate) and in the inflation-adjusted modalities and with fixed interest, given the rise in the basic interest rate (Selic) and in the price index.
The rate reduction in the savings-linked modality represents only an adjustment and is in line with other private banks.
Market leader, Caixa offers housing financing with a term of up to 35 years, in addition to a six-month grace period for the payment of the first installment. The bank also finances 100% of the value of the repossessed property in case the borrower defaults.
Amidst criticism and investigation by the Public Ministry on the alleged use of power to exert pressure on executives and businessmen in the imbroglio of the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban), Guimarães took advantage of the announcement of the measure to take stock of the real estate credit in his administration.
The housing portfolio reached R$534.6 billion, about 5.8 million contracts – representing a growth of 20.4% compared to 2018. In August, the volume contracted with new operations reached R$14 billion, being R$ 9 billion with savings resources. In the last three years, more than 6,000 new construction sites have been started, moving the civil construction sector and generating more than 2.1 million direct and indirect jobs, according to Caixa.
The confusion with Febraban has to do with the threat of Caixa and Banco do Brasil to disaffiliate from the entity, if it signed a letter from the Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo (FIESP), in defense of harmony between the Powers for understand that the content was against the government.