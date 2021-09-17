Caixa announces lower interest rates for real estate financing from October

BRASÍLIA — Caixa Econômica Federal announced, on Thursday, a reduction in interest rates on housing financing linked to savings. The rate, which is at 3.95% per year plus the income from the Caderneta, will drop 0.4 percentage point, to 2.95% per year. The measure takes effect on October 18th.

The cut in real estate credit had already been anticipated by the president of Caixa, Pedro Guimarães this week. But it was restricted to a single modality.

Real estate financing:See which line of credit is the best match for you to get home

The reduction in interest rates goes against the movement of private banks, which have recently started to raise their rates amid the most recent increases in the Selic, the country’s basic rate.

Next week, the BC’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) meets to decide on the Selic, currently at 5.25%, and the Monetary authority has already signaled that it should raise the rate by 1 percentage point.

The bank kept unchanged the interest charged in the traditional line, indexed to the TR (Referential Rate) and in the inflation-adjusted modalities and with fixed interest, given the rise in the basic interest rate (Selic) and in the price index.

Green and Yellow House: The program’s property value ceiling rises to R$264 thousand in Rio, Brasília and São Paulo

The rate reduction in the savings-linked modality represents only an adjustment and is in line with other private banks.

Market leader, Caixa offers housing financing with a term of up to 35 years, in addition to a six-month grace period for the payment of the first installment. The bank also finances 100% of the value of the repossessed property in case the borrower defaults.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

Caixa’s president, Pedro Guimarães, poses in the mud of a mangrove swamp in Belmonte, Bahia, alongside guaiamum fishermen, during one of his trips across the country. Photo: Box / Disclosure In Campina Grande, Paraíba, Guimarães did not refuse the contradanza. He took a risk dancing quadrille in the Brazilian capital of forró. Photo: Box / Disclosure Pedro Guimarães helps plant a tree in Cruzeiro do Sul, Acre. Photo: Box / Disclosure In addition to opening branches and making contacts with politicians, the president of Caixa also visits places with urban challenges, such as a dump in Itabuna (BA). Photo: Box / Disclosure Pedro Guimarães is embraced by Bolsonaro at an event with Caixa managers, in Brasília, in May 2019. The executive won the president’s trust. Photo: Daniel Marenco / Agência O Globo Pedro Guimarães participates in President Jair Bolsonaro’s internet broadcast. The president of Caixa is an easy figure in Thursday’s lives. He has participated in 22. Photo: Reproduction Guimarães talks with Economy Minister Paulo Guedes in July 2019. Guedes invited him to Caixa at the end of 2018, but the executive met Bolsonaro before, in 2017. Photo: Daniel Marenco / Agência O Globo Senator Flávio Bolsonaro speaks with Guimarães at a ceremony in Planalto, in 2019. It was Jair Bolsonaro’s children who introduced him to the executive, who helped the family in the pre-campaign, in 2017. Photo: Jorge William / Agência O Globo Guimarães in his office in Brasília. Management is marked by internal tension. More than ten executives have already left or changed places. He is described as not tolerating disagreements. Photo: Daniel Marenco / Agência O Globo Guimarães’ results in Caixa are well evaluated. The bank set a profit record in 2019 and 2020. The sale of assets already totals R$ 100 billion. Photo: Daniel Marenco / Agência O Globo BC president Roberto Campos Neto, with Guimarães. The names of the two are mentioned in Brasília as alternatives from Bolsonaro to Guedes, in an eventual departure of the minister. Photo: Jorge William / Agência O Globo Guimarães, who always makes an effort to be didactic in interviews, speaks at a ceremony to mark 100 million accounts of the Caixa Tem app, which centralizes emergency aid. Photo: Pablo Jacob / Agência O Globo

Amidst criticism and investigation by the Public Ministry on the alleged use of power to exert pressure on executives and businessmen in the imbroglio of the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban), Guimarães took advantage of the announcement of the measure to take stock of the real estate credit in his administration.

On the road: Pedro Guimarães travels around the country and accumulates political capital in the service of Bolsonaro

The housing portfolio reached R$534.6 billion, about 5.8 million contracts – representing a growth of 20.4% compared to 2018. In August, the volume contracted with new operations reached R$14 billion, being R$ 9 billion with savings resources. In the last three years, more than 6,000 new construction sites have been started, moving the civil construction sector and generating more than 2.1 million direct and indirect jobs, according to Caixa.

The confusion with Febraban has to do with the threat of Caixa and Banco do Brasil to disaffiliate from the entity, if it signed a letter from the Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo (FIESP), in defense of harmony between the Powers for understand that the content was against the government.