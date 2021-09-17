Caixa starts to pay 6th installment to Bolsa Família; see calendar

This Friday (September 17), the 6th installment of the emergency aid begins to be paid to Bolsa Família beneficiaries. Check full calendar.

After making the transfers of the 5th installment of the emergency aid, Caixa is already starting the deposits of the sixth payment of the program. Bolsa Família beneficiaries with final NIS 1 should receive the amount this Friday, September 17, 2021. In other words, the dates were staggered according to last digit of the Social Identification Number.

For the general public who are not part of Bolsa Família, payments for emergency aid must start on September 21, 2021. If you have any questions or problems with emergency aid, contact Caixa’s telephone center at 111 ( service is open from 7am to 10pm). There is also the option of making queries on the Caixa and Dataprev website.

6th installment of emergency aid: dates for Bolsa Família

The emergency aid calendar for Bolsa Família follows the program’s traditional dates. In this way, the transfers occur always in the last 10 working days of each month. Follow the deadline for depositing the 6th installment of the program below:

NIS final number Payment dates NIS 1 September 17, 2021 NIS 2 September 20, 2021 NIS 3 September 21, 2021 NIS 4 September 22, 2021 NIS 5 September 23, 2021 NIS 6 September 24, 2021 NIS 7 September 27, 2021 NIS 8 September 28, 2021 NIS 9 September 29, 2021 NIS 0 September 30, 2021

Schedule 6th installment of emergency aid: other beneficiaries

The calendar for the other beneficiaries. Linked to CadÚnico and enrolled in emergency aid since last year, in turn, they receive the 6th installment on the following dates: