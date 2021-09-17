Caixa starts to pay 6th installment to Bolsa Família; see calendar

This Friday (September 17), the 6th installment of the emergency aid begins to be paid to Bolsa Família beneficiaries. Check full calendar.
After making the transfers of the 5th installment of the emergency aid, Caixa is already starting the deposits of the sixth payment of the program. Bolsa Família beneficiaries with final NIS 1 should receive the amount this Friday, September 17, 2021. In other words, the dates were staggered according to last digit of the Social Identification Number.
For the general public who are not part of Bolsa Família, payments for emergency aid must start on September 21, 2021. If you have any questions or problems with emergency aid, contact Caixa’s telephone center at 111 ( service is open from 7am to 10pm). There is also the option of making queries on the Caixa and Dataprev website.
6th installment of emergency aid: dates for Bolsa Família
The emergency aid calendar for Bolsa Família follows the program’s traditional dates. In this way, the transfers occur always in the last 10 working days of each month. Follow the deadline for depositing the 6th installment of the program below:
|NIS final number
|Payment dates
|NIS 1
|September 17, 2021
|NIS 2
|September 20, 2021
|NIS 3
|September 21, 2021
|NIS 4
|September 22, 2021
|NIS 5
|September 23, 2021
|NIS 6
|September 24, 2021
|NIS 7
|September 27, 2021
|NIS 8
|September 28, 2021
|NIS 9
|September 29, 2021
|NIS 0
|September 30, 2021
Schedule 6th installment of emergency aid: other beneficiaries
The calendar for the other beneficiaries. Linked to CadÚnico and enrolled in emergency aid since last year, in turn, they receive the 6th installment on the following dates:
|Birthday month
|deposit date
|withdrawal date
|January
|21/09
|10/04
|February
|22/09
|10/5
|March
|09/23
|10/5
|April
|9/24
|06/10
|May
|9/25
|10/08
|June
|9/26
|10/11
|July
|9/28
|10/13
|August
|09/29
|10/14
|September
|09/30
|10/16
|October
|10/01
|10/18
|November
|02/10
|10/19
|December
|10/3
|10/19