Call of Duty: Vanguard: Open Beta arrives this weekend for all platforms

The second phase of testing Beta in Call of Duty: Vanguard starts today (16) on all platforms that the game will be available, but there are some important details you need to know, check out the entire schedule for this phase below:

This phase is divided into two stages, the first stage came into effect today and will last until the 18th at 2pm at Brasília time, it caters to players who pre-ordered the PC and Xbox version of the game, available only digitally in Brazil, in addition to all players on PlayStation consoles.

The second stage will start on the 18th at 2 pm Brasília time and will allow all players on all platforms to play the Beta, without the need to pre-purchase Call of Duty: Vanguard. The second stage will end at 2:00 pm Brasília time on September 20th.

PC gamers will be able to access the Beta through the Battle.net app while on console it will be available in their stores. Remember that accessing Open Beta on Xbox One and Xbox Series requires an active Xbox Live Gold subscription.



Recap:

Part 1: September 16th to 17th

Early access for Xbox and PC users (Battle.net) who have pre-purchased Vanguard.

Open Beta for all PlayStation users, no pre-purchase required

Part 2: September 18th to 20th

Open beta for all users on all supported platforms, no pre-purchase required.

PC gamers, check out the minimum and recommended specs for the Beta:

Minimum specs for Beta:



Operating System: Windows 10 64-Bit (1909 or later)

Processor: Intel Core i5-2500k or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

Video Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 2GB / GTX 1050Ti 4GB or AMD Radeon R9 380

RAM memory: 8GB RAM

HDD: 45GB HD space

Network: Broadband Internet

Sound Card: DirectX Compatibility

Requires DirectX 12 Compatible System

Recommended specs for Beta:

Operating System: Windows 10 64 Bit (Latest Service Pack)

Processor: Intel Core i7-4770k or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X

Video Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 8GB / GTX 1660 6GB or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56

RAM memory: 16GB RAM

HDD: 45GB HD space

Network: Broadband Internet

Sound Card: DirectX Compatibility

Requires DirectX 12 Compatible System

