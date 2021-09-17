Calleri should debut for São Paulo on Sunday and becomes hope for low attack | São Paulo

Jonathan Calleri should make his debut for São Paulo next Sunday, at 4 pm (GMT), against Atlético-GO, for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship.

The expectation of the technical committee is that the center forward can enter the second half and be tested for 20 or 30 minutes. As he hasn’t played in an official match for over four months, the Argentine’s return to the pitch will be gradual.

Since she started her activities at the Barra Funda CT earlier this month, Calleri has improved her fitness and participated in activities with the group to regain the rhythm of the game.

The presence of the attacker at this moment is important for coach Hernán Crespo. That’s because the current front players haven’t corresponded, and São Paulo finds it difficult to score goals.

In the team’s last two games, for example, the goals were scored by players who play on the side and in the midfield (Reinaldo against Fluminense and Gabriel Sara against Fortaleza). In the Brazilian Championship, Tricolor has the third worst attack, with 16 goals scored. It is only behind Grêmio (14) and Sport (8).

The attackers’ lack of effectiveness cost the classification in the Copa do Brasil, last Wednesday. Crespo opted to start the duel against Fortaleza with Eder and Rigoni, but none of them played well. The Argentine even missed a goal face to face.

In the second half of the match at Arena Castelão, Luciano and Pablo entered the field, but the ineffectiveness of the offensive system continued.

Hired with goalscorer status, Calleri resumes his career at São Paulo in a troubled environment, in which the team needs to give a quick response in the Brasileirão after the eliminations in the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores.

With 22 points gained, São Paulo occupies the 16th position, one point behind América-MG, the first team within the relegation zone.

For the duel against Atlético-GO, Crespo will not have Miranda, Benítez and Igor Gomes, suspended, and Marquinhos, Orejuela and William, injured.