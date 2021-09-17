Camaquã has five new cases of Covid-19

This Thursday, September 16, the city of Camaquã registered five new cases of Covid-19. With the new confirmed cases of the disease, Camaquã now has 19 patients with active disease.

> Compete for a Krolow Wholesale Macro Ranch

The city has 7,728 confirmed cases, with 7,559 patients recovered and 19 still active.

Camaquã has 35 patients with flu-like symptoms being monitored. Click here and check out today’s newsletter.

So far, there have been 150 deaths related to Covid-19.

With regard to hospitalized patients, the city has three beds in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Hospital Nossa Senhora Aparecida and none in clinical beds.

> Receive news from Clic through WhatsApp

Vaccination

The Municipal Health Department reported that the application of the third dose of the immunizing agent for people aged 70 years and over continues in the coming days.

Receive all those who have applied the second dose in February and March.

They can look for the immunizing agent from this Saturday (18th) at the Viégas Immunization Center, with service from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm.

There was also a change in the application of the second dose of the Fiocruz/AstraZeneca vaccine, only this laboratory is suspended at the moment, which will be resumed on Saturday (18).

> Subscribe to Clic’s YouTube channel

The application of the first dose continues normally, and the service has been expanded to the following health units.

Thursday (16) – Basic Health Units of Santa Marta and Getúlio Vargas;

Friday (17) – Dona Tereza and Washington Brose Basic Health Units (Three Bairros).

The service at the Basic Health Units will take place from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm and from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, both for the application of the first dose and the second dose.

> Download the ClicRádio application now