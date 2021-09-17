Camila Pitanga vents when she remembers Domingos Montagner’s death | celebrities

Divulgation/TV Globo Domingos Montagner and Camila Pitanga

Actress Camila Pitanga vented, this Thursday (16), the day after the death of actor Domingos Montagner turns five.

On her official Instagram profile, Camila highlighted how much she misses her friend. “In the eternal. Five or fifty years… The absence will be the same. Domingos will always be present because the work, the grace, the delicacy and the soul of this much missed artist and friend remain”, wrote Camila, who published a photo of actor.

Domingos Montagner drowned in the São Francisco River in 2016, after trying to take a bath in the river with Camila Pitanga after recording the soap opera “Velho Chico”. At the time, the actress was traumatized by the situation. Camila saw her friend drown, tried to avoid it and despaired.

“In no time did he catch me, grab me. He was actually trying to hold back, that’s why he wasn’t swimming. He saved me. That’s why I think he knew what he was doing. And I saw his last look. He wasn’t desperate, he didn’t want to go, he was full of life, full of projects. He had a beautiful family that I got to know, who were extremely generous with me, who took me in. Because it’s very hard for you to report this to the family. I had a second chance to be with my friends, with my daughter, with my family,” he said in an interview with Fantástico.