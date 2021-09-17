Campaign to pay R$4,000 to drivers who convert vehicles to use natural gas in Manaus | Amazons

Governor Wilson Lima launched, this Thursday (16), the campaign “Do the math. Use CNG!” to encourage 250 drivers convert their vehicles to vehicular natural gas.

According to the Amazonas Gas Company (Cigás), the benefit in the amount of BRL 4 thousand will be granted for taxi drivers, application drivers and fleet owners who are in full swing.

To participate, those interested will have to convert the vehicle with a 5th generation kit or higher starting this Thursday (16), in a workshop accredited by the National Institute of Metrology, Quality and Technology (Inmetro), and regularize the vehicle documentation together to the State Department of Transit of Amazonas (Detran-AM).

After that, the participant must access the website www.usegnv.cigas-am.com.br to submit the documents for analysis by Cigás. If he meets the criteria, the driver will have access to a check in the amount of R$4,000.

The complete regulation of the campaign is available on the website www.usegnv.cigas-am.com.br.

The campaign runs from September 16, 2021 to September 16, 2022, or until the incentives run out. The campaign was launched during a seminar that brought together representatives of companies operating in the natural gas market in Amazonas.

Vehicle natural gas has the advantage of being economical, as evidenced by a study carried out by Cigás based on recent data from the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), involving price analysis and the autonomy variable.

The result indicates savings of up to 37% for CNG compared to gasoline, and 45% compared to ethanol.

According to the National Traffic Department (Denatran), Amazonas currently has 2,300 vehicles with natural gas vehicular supply system.

During the program, Governor Wilson Lima handed over two licenses to the company Eneva, which operates in the Azulão field, in the municipality of Silves, a natural gas reserve area, and represented at the event by the Institutional Relations director, Marcos Cintra.

One of the licenses is for the installation of a new thermoelectric plant and the other is for the construction of a transmission line that connects the plant to the National Energy System.

In addition to the licenses delivered this Thursday by Wilson Lima, in August 2021, the governor handed over the definitive operating license for exploration and production in the Azulão natural gas field, in Silves.

The gas produced in Azulão will be used to generate energy by the Jaguatirica II thermoelectric plant in Boa Vista (RR). Natural gas will be liquefied and transported by truck to the capital of Roraima.

The production from the Azulão field injects R$720 million in taxes into public coffers, including royalties, ICMS, ISS and federal taxes. With the liquefaction project, R$ 1.8 million are paid in ICMS per month to Amazonas.

According to the government, more than a thousand jobs were created during the construction of the liquefaction plant, the wells and the entire structure to make natural gas viable.

