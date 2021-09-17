Can Atltico rival Flamengo? Mauro responds and criticizes patronage

the commentator Mauro Cezar Pereira was asked during a live on Youtube if the athletic to be able to rival the Flamengo in the coming years. This season, the two teams are semi-finalists of the Copa do Brasil and Copa Libertadores, in addition to fighting to win the Brazilian Championship.
One fan asked the following question: “Can Atltico compete with Flamengo in the next few years?” The commentator replied: “It can, it will depend on how the teams will move in the market and the financial issue,” he said.
“Finally, last week the balance sheet for the first semester was revealed, which shows Atltico’s debt of R$ 1.3 billion, which has already risen again. and the fans mostly don’t seem to care about that, despite what has already happened with other important clubs,” said Mauro.
“He is a millionaire man (Rubens Menin) and who has now decided to make the Atltico almost as if it were his company, because, without his and other patrons’ money, just looking at Atltico’s revenues in recent years would not have that condition. It’s a dangerous path, it’s always good to emphasize, because in the short term you have results, you’ll have a strong cast, you can win titles, but in the medium and long term, you become a hostage of a situation or of some people or a person , which I think is very complicated for a club so important, so traditional and with so many fans,” he said.
Football teams of TV narrators, presenters and commentators
There is no description for this image or gallery