Can Atltico rival Flamengo? Mauro responds and criticizes patronage

Mauro Cezar Pereira questioned the Atltico’s spendthrift (Photo: Reproduction) the commentator Mauro Cezar Pereira was asked during a live on Youtube if the athletic to be able to rival the Flamengo in the coming years. This season, the two teams are semi-finalists of the Copa do Brasil and Copa Libertadores, in addition to fighting to win the Brazilian Championship.

One fan asked the following question: “Can Atltico compete with Flamengo in the next few years?” The commentator replied: “It can, it will depend on how the teams will move in the market and the financial issue,” he said.

“Finally, last week the balance sheet for the first semester was revealed, which shows Atltico’s debt of R$ 1.3 billion, which has already risen again. and the fans mostly don’t seem to care about that, despite what has already happened with other important clubs,” said Mauro.