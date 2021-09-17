Can workers anticipate withdrawal of the PIS/Pasep allowance?

On March 24, Resolution No. 896 was published in the Federal Official Gazette (DOU), in which the payment of the PIS/Pasep salary bonus that would start in July would be postponed to next year. The decision took place after a meeting of the Deliberative Council of the Worker’s Support Fund (Codefat) with representatives of companies, workers and the government.

The salary bonus that should have been paid concerns workers and public servants who exercised paid activity throughout 2020. This year’s payment was scheduled to start in July and end in June 2022.

Thus, with the postponement of the PIS/Pasep salary bonus, many workers seek information about the benefit and whether it is possible to anticipate the withdrawal of amounts. If you also want to know more, keep following!

Can withdrawal from PIS/Pasep be anticipated?

Unfortunately, the withdrawal of the PIS/Pasep is not possible to be anticipated, this occurs because there is no determination by the government or program to release the anticipation of the balance of amounts.

In addition, to access the salary bonus, the federal government first uses data from the Annual Social Information Report (RAIS) sent by employers in October and processed within four months to identify who the beneficiaries of the program are, not allowing possibilities anticipation of the program.

Thus, workers should really wait for next year to guarantee access to PIS/Pasep. It is worth remembering that there is still no defined schedule, in addition, based on the period of up to four months for auditing the information to identify beneficiaries, the new schedule is expected to be released in January and payments will start in February 2022 .

The rules for granting the benefit will not change, thus, to ensure access to PIS/Pasep in 2022, the insured must follow the following criteria:

Be registered in PIS for at least five years;

Have received an average monthly remuneration of up to two minimum wages during 2020;

Have exercised paid activity for a Legal Entity, for at least 30 days, consecutive or not, in 2020;

Have the data correctly informed by the employer (Legal Person) in the Annual Social Information List (RAIS)/eSocial.

In compliance with all of the above requirements, workers will be able to guarantee access to the benefit next year.