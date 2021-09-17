Cash lowers mortgage interest rate; see how it looks

Caixa Econômica Federal announced, this Thursday (16/9), the reduction of interest rates on real estate credit. The modality will have rates from 2.95% per year, added to the remuneration of savings, which represents a drop of 0.4 percentage point. As of October 4th, it will be possible to carry out simulations with the new conditions of the Caixa Poupança Real Estate Credit line, through the Habitação Caixa application or on the website. Hiring starts on October 18th. The bank offers payment terms of up to 35 years and a six-month grace period for the beginning of the interest and amortization installment.

Caixa Balance – Caixa reached the mark of R$ 300 billion contracted under the current management, with a 67.1% market share, a housing loan portfolio with a volume of R$ 534.6 billion and approximately 5.8 million of contracts, which represents a growth of 20.4% compared to 2018.

In August 2021 alone, the month with the largest contracting in the bank’s history, BRL 14.01 billion in new contracts were worth, BRL 9.04 billion of which with resources from the Brazilian Savings and Loan System (SBPE).

From January 2019 to August 2021, more than 6,000 new construction sites were started, generating more than 2.1 million direct and indirect jobs in civil construction. In the same period, Caixa financed 1.6 million properties for around 6 million people, totaling R$300 billion in credits granted.