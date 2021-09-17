CBF announces late match dates for Brasileirão, and manager of Flamengo ‘corneta’ 4 matches in 8 days: ‘Isonomia, right?’

The CBF announced this Thursday the dates of three delayed matches of the Brazilian championship, involving Flamengo, Atlético-MG, Athletic-PR, Atlético-GO and Guild.

The only team in Brasileirão with only 17 matches, Flamengo will have its calendar squeezed and will have four games in a period of 7 days with the changes.

This did not please Luiz Eduardo Baptista, vice president of external relations at the Rio de Janeiro club, who went to the networks to protest.

“CBF has released game dates now. 4 games in 8 days. Apart from the call-ups. Isonomy, isn’t it? OK,” posted Bap, on Twitter.

With the new calendar, Flamengo will play on Sunday, October 31st, at home against Atlético-MG. Then he travels to Curitiba to face Athletico-PR on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On Friday, November 5th, it hosts Atlético-GO, and closes the sequence on Sunday, November 7th, in Santa Catarina against Chapecoense.

Flamengo x Atlético-MG (10/31 – Sunday)

Athletico x Flamengo (2/11 – Tuesday)

Flamengo x Atlético-GO (5/11 – Friday)

Chapecoense x Flamengo (7/11 – Sunday).

See the new dates of the three games rescheduled by the CBF:

Athletico Paranaense vs Flamengo (4th round)

Date: November 2 (Tuesday)

Schedule: to be defined

Location: Arena da Baixada, Curitiba (PR)

Atlético-MG vs Grêmio (19th round)

Date: November 3 (Wednesday)

Time: 9 pm

Location: Mineirão Stadium, Belo Horizonte (MG)

Flamengo vs Atlético-GO (19th round)

Date: November 5th (Friday)

Time: 9:30 pm

Location: Maracanã Stadium, Rio de Janeiro (RJ)