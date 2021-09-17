CBF marks late Flamengo games and may force Rio de Janeiro team to play four matches in up to ten days | Flamengo



Renato Gaucho at Flamengo Photo: Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo – Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo

Posted 16/09/2021 21:39 | Updated 09/16/2021 9:42 PM

The CBF set, this Thursday, the date of two games of Flamengo delayed in the Brazilian Championship. Now, the duels with Athletico-PR, from the fourth round, and Atlético-GO, from the 19th round, are scheduled for November 2nd and 5th, respectively.

So, Flamengo may have to face a marathon of four games in up to 10 days, because, in the initial calendar, the games of the 29th and 30th rounds of the Brazilian Championship are scheduled on the weekends of October 30th and 31st and 6th and November 7th. These games, against Atlético-MG and Chapecoense, respectively, have not yet been officially confirmed by the CBF.

So, the calendar looks like this: October 30/31: Atlético-MG (Rio de Janeiro), 29th round of the Brasileirão;

November 2: Athletico-PR (Curitiba), fourth round of Brasileirão;

November 5: Atlético-GO (Rio de Janeiro), 19th round of the Brasileirão;

6/7/8 November: Chapecoense (Chapecó), 30th round of Brasileirão;