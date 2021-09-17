CBF marks two games postponed for Flamengo for November, and the team can play four times in up to 10 days | Flamengo

The CBF set this Thursday the date of two games of Flamengo in the Brazilian Championship that had been postponed. Now, the duels against Athletico-PR, from the fourth round, and Atlético-GO, from the 19th round, are scheduled, respectively, for the 2nd and 5th of November.

1 of 2 Everton Ribeiro in Flamengo x Grêmio, for the Copa do Brasil — Photo: André Durão Everton Ribeiro in Flamengo x Grêmio, for the Copa do Brasil — Photo: André Durão

With that, Flamengo may have to face a marathon of four games in up to 10 days. That’s because, in the initial calendar, there is a forecast of games for the 29th and 30th rounds of the Brazilian Championship on the weekends of October 30th and 31st and November 6th and 7th. These games, against Atlético-MG and Chapecoense, respectively, have not yet been officially confirmed by the CBF.

In this way, Flamengo could face the following scenario:

October 30/31: Atlético-MG (Rio de Janeiro), 29th round of the Brasileirão;

November 2: Athletico-PR (Curitiba), fourth round of Brasileirão;

November 5: Atlético-GO (Rio de Janeiro), 19th round of the Brasileirão;

6/7/8 November: Chapecoense (Chapecó), 30th round of Brasileirão;

On social networks, Flamengo’s Vice President of External Relations, Luiz Eduardo Baptista, the Bap, questioned the rescheduling of matches:

– CBF released match dates now. 4 games in 8 days. Apart from the summons. Isonomy, isn’t it? So okay – he wrote.

In addition to the games against Athletico-PR and Atlético-GO, Flamengo has another game postponed: the match against Grêmio, in Porto Alegre, valid for the second round of the Brazilian Championship. This duel continues without a defined date.

Flamengo returns to the field this Sunday, to face Grêmio, for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship. The confrontation takes place at Maracanã, at 8:30 pm (Brasilia).