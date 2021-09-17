CBF marks two games postponed to November; see sequence

The CBF set today (16) the date of two Flamengo games that were late for the Brazilian Championship. Soon, the duels against Athletico-PR (4th round) and Atlético-GO (19th round), are scheduled for November 2nd and 5th, respectively.

Given this scenario, the Rio de Janeiro club can have a marathon of four games in 10 days. The starting schedule foresees matches on the weekends of October 30th and 31st and November 6th and 7th.

If the games against Atlético-MG and Chapecoense are kept for the dates mentioned above, Flamengo may have the following sequence of matches:

October 30/31: Atlético-MG (Rio de Janeiro), 29th round of the Brasileirão;

November 2: Athletico-PR (Curitiba), fourth round of Brasileirão;

November 5: Atlético-GO (Rio de Janeiro), 19th round of the Brasileirão;

6/7/8 November: Chapecoense (Chapecó), 30th round of Brasileirão;

In addition to these already scheduled matches, Rubro-Negro still has the match against Grêmio (2nd round), open. The decision of the CBF caused the vice president of External Relations of Flamengo, Luiz Eduardo Baptista, to feel strange.

“CBF has released match dates now. 4 matches in 8 days. Apart from the call-ups. Isonomy, isn’t it? Okay then,” he wrote on Twitter.