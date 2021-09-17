CBF reschedules Flamengo’s postponed matches; VPs get annoyed with short time lag between games

On Thursday night, the CBF rescheduled the postponed matches of the Flamengo in the Brazilian Championship. In this way, the games against Athletico-PR, in Curitiba, and against Atlético-GO, in Rio de Janeiro, were confirmed for November 2nd and 5th (Tuesday and Friday), respectively.

In this scenario, Flamengo can face a streak of four games in an interval of just ten days. This is because the starting schedule of Brasileirão foresees the 29th and 30th round games for two weekends: October 30th and 31st and November 6th and 7th.

However, it should be noted that these games mentioned above, which will take place against Atlético-MG and Chapecoense, respectively, are classified on the official website of the CBF as “to be defined”, that is, they were not confirmed by the entity. So, below, see what Flamengo’s calendar can look like between the end of October and the beginning of November:

October 30/31: Flamengo x Atlético-MG, in Rio de Janeiro, for the 29th round;

November 2nd: Athletico-PR x Flamengo, in Curitiba, for the fourth round;

November 5th: Flamengo x Atlético-GO, in Rio de Janeiro, for the 19th round;

November 6,7,8: Chapecoense x Flamengo, in Chapecó, for the 30th round.

On social networks, leaders of Flamengo criticized the CBF. The club’s vice president for External Relations, Luiz Eduardo Baptista, presented the sequence of games and recalled possible future calls for players for the Brazilian national team.

Flamengo x Atlético-GO (11/5 – Friday) / Chapecoense x Flamengo (11/7 – Sunday). Isonomy, isn’t it? Okay then,” Bap said, through a social network.

The club’s general vice president, Rodrigo Dunshee de Abranches, recalled that it is not allowed to play in less than 66 hours between the time of the last game and the beginning of the next one. The VP also highlighted that there is no judicial permission for this and classified the scenario as “unfeasible”.

– It is not allowed to play in less than 66 hours between the time of the last game and the start of the next one. There is no court permit for this and it is a sub-human working condition, exposing athletes to unreasonable risks. 4 games in 8 days is unfeasible – published the VP, which he still completed.

– There is a court ruling that ratified an agreement and prohibits breaks shorter than 66 hours. There was a case of force majeure in 2020 and a game lasting 48 hours, but in 2021 there was no stoppage in the championships due to a pandemic, but due to the Copa America. We will ask the CBF to correct this – concluded.