CBF sets game dates and Flamengo’s VP complains: ‘Sub-human working condition’

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has set the dates for Flamengo’s postponed matches for November and the club can play four times in 8 days. After the news, Rodrigo Dunshee de Abranches, vice president of Rubro-Negro, made a post on his Twitter and highlighted that “it is a condition of sub-human work”.

“It is not allowed to play in less than 66 hours between the time of the last game and the start of the next one. There is no court permit for this and it is a sub-human working condition, exposing athletes to unreasonable risks. Four games in 8 days is unfeasible”.

According to information from TNT Sports, Flamengo sees as retaliation from the CBF the rescheduling of games delayed by Brasileirão 48 hours apart. Some members of Rubro-Negro even believe that the entity “opened an explicit war” with the Rio club.

Check out the publications:

There is a court ruling that ratified an agreement and that prohibits breaks shorter than 66 hours. There was a case of force majeure in 2020 and a game lasting 48 hours, but in 2021 there was no stoppage in the championships due to a pandemic, but due to the Copa America. Let’s ask CBF to fix this. — Rodrigo Dunshee of Abranches (@roddunshee)

September 17, 2021





See the dates of the Flamengo games: