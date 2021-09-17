CCJ of the Chamber approves PEC that allows the government to pay in installments | Policy

The Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ) of the Chamber of Deputies approved on Thursday (16) the proposal to amend the Constitution (PEC) which authorizes the federal government to pay the court orders in installments.

In committee, the proposal was approved by 32 votes to 26 in a session that lasted more than four hours. The text will still be analyzed by a special committee in the Chamber before going to a vote in plenary. The PEC will also have to go through a vote in the Senate.

Precatório are debts of the Union to individuals, legal entities, states and municipalities recognized in definitive court decisions, that is, which are no longer subject to appeal – and which must be paid by the government.

Until 2021, the government had been paying the court orders in full. In 2022, however, the expense with court judgments will go from BRL 54.7 billion to BRL 89.1 billion — which, according to the economic team, makes it impossible to increase the social program.

Specialists warn of the risks of paying in installments, the government debts that the court ordered to pay

The PEC rapporteur on the commission, deputy Darci de Matos (PSD-SC), presented a favorable opinion to the proposal sent by the federal government. In the text, the rapporteur defended that the PEC is constitutional and that the payment in installments from next year respects the legal security and the separation of Powers.