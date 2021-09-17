Ceni in Europe, ‘novela’ Daniel Alves and David Luiz: football news

Credit: Alexandre Vidal/ Flamengo

In order to keep readers informed with the main facts of football, the fans.com back, this Thursday (16), with a daily summary of the site’s news. Today was a busy day with news from the ball market.

Check out today’s top football news:

Rogério Ceni in Europe

Without a club since leaving Flamengo, coach Rogério Cena is free in the market for a new challenge and, according to Uol Sports, the coach’s preference is to close with a European team.

David Luiz at Real Madrid?

With 34 years old, David Luiz was hired by Flamengo after a long soap opera in the soccer market and a lot of expectations from the Rubro-negro fan. But to close with the defender, the Rio club faced strong competition and one of the teams that showed interest in him was the ‘almighty’ Real Madrid, according to information from the website Globo Esporte.

Invitation to Daniel Alves

As a joke on social networks, Daniel Alves received an invitation from striker Gilberto to play for Bahia, a club he was revealed to. The left-back is looking for a club to play, after defining his departure from São Paulo.

Sormani detonates Gabigol

Flamengo striker, Gabigol was the protagonist of controversies in Flamengo’s victory over Grêmio by 2-0, in the last Wednesday (15th), for the Copa do Brasil. And that caused the shirt 9 to be detonated by journalist Fábio Sormani, during the program ‘Bate-Bola Debate’.

Embezzlement of Palmeiras?

In addition to Zé Rafael, who will carry out automatic suspension, coach Abel Ferreira may have Danilo’s embezzlement for Palmeiras’ next game in the Brazilian Championship, against Chapecoense. The defensive midfielder has not trained this week and is doubtful for the match.

Flamengo’s historic brand

According to a survey by “Footstats”, a website specializing in statistics, Flamengo was the first team since the late 1980s to reach the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil without conceding a single goal. The last to achieve this feat was Grêmio, which achieved the feat in the first edition of the competition. Since then, no team had repeated the mark.

Zidane targets Manchester United

The English press has been speculating the departure of coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer from Manchester United and the club would already have a target: Frenchman Zinedine Zidane, ex-Real Madrid.

