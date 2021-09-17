Central Bank should accelerate interest rate increases now so as not to chase inflation later, says BNP economist

(Pexels)

SAO PAULO – The head of research at BNP Paribas for Latin America, Gustavo Arruda, did not like the signal from the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, that the monetary authority will not react to each release of high-frequency data.

According to Arruda, the BC should, at its meeting on September 21, raise the basic interest rate by 1.5 percentage points, taking the Selic from 5.25% to 6.75% per year, a possibility that was completely discarded. by the last statement by Campos Neto.

In the economist’s assessment, there is a combination of forces that prevent inflation from converging to lower levels. “Inflation is deflating, and when that happens, more and more people look at the inflation that happened back there and pay less attention to the target going forward. The spread of inflation today is very close to periods prior to the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff”, he explains.

Arruda projects that the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) will stay at 4.5% next year after closing 2021 at 9%. According to him, BNP is less confident than other banks and brokerages about helping to ease electricity prices into inflation from 2022 onwards.

“We will spend a lot of time trying to restore the level of the reservoirs, which will only be achieved if the government keeps the more expensive thermoelectric plants running for longer”, he points out.

He still says he is worried about inflationary inertia. “The service sector is way behind. Health plans this year had negative readjustments and education also held back the price increase a lot”, he comments.

Arruda wonders if with the national monetary policy still in the expansionist field (Selic below 6.5% per year) why wouldn’t the BC make a faster interest rate tightening? “We believed that it would be prudent for the BC to accelerate the upward cycle already at this meeting. For now, we are only going to reach neutral monetary policy. The tightening cycle is fast by historical standards, but only because it came from a very low level.”

The economist believes that if the cycle takes a long time to bring expectations down, Brazil may once again see long-term inflation projections move towards 5%, contrary to the path started by the Temer government.

“The delay in bringing Selic to the contractionary field can interfere, because when we take a long time and don’t do what is necessary right away, we have to do more ahead. The action needed to bring inflation to the target is very large”, he defends.

The BNP projects that the basic interest rate will have to be raised to 10% per year in 2022 so that inflation returns to approach the BC’s target, currently at 3.75% for 2021.

Economy has help from abroad

Despite concerns about inflation, Arruda understands that the global economic recovery continues in 2022 and that, with the trillion-dollar infrastructure package from the Democrat Joe Biden’s government in the United States, commodity prices should continue on an upward trajectory even with the regulatory pressures from China.

“Brazil’s growth due to structural factors came mainly from the price of commodities, with something of a monetary impulse and very little of a fiscal one. Vaccination is going well, that risk that we had six months ago of delay in delivery and delay in immunization no longer exists”, he says.

Here, the economist predicts that the payment of court orders will be left out of the spending ceiling, which, in his view, would not be a problem, as the foundation of the ceiling rule is to force government officials to think carefully about their public policies from 2016 onwards, while court orders are the result of debts contracted by the State many years ago.

Another risk monitored by the BNP is the water crisis, about which Arruda regrets that the data are increasingly worrying. “In a more extreme scenario, we were able to reach a [Produto Interno Bruto] GDP close to zero next year. It is an impact potential that is difficult to measure”, he concludes.

BNP expects the Brazilian GDP to grow 5% in 2021 and 1.5% in 2022. Previously, the projection was for growth of 5.5% in 2021 and 3% in 2022.

