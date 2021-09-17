Change in sight? Portal Lists Left Side Flu Numbers

Whether with Odair Hellmann, Roger Machado or Marcão, Fluminense has been experiencing a dilemma on the left-back lately. Incumbent, Egidio experienced ups and downs, but remains in absolute position in the current season, despite all the criticism, especially from the fans. Reserve, Danilo Barcelos is also going through turbulent phases and, last Wednesday, he was the protagonist of the bid that resulted in Atlético-MG’s winning goal in the elimination of the Copa do Brasil.

Whether with Egidio or Danilo, Flu has two other alternatives in the squad that have not yet been tested by any coach: Jefté and Marlon. With no decisive games of knockout tournaments ahead and only with the Brazilian Championship up for grabs, coach Marcão tries to balance the sector to win a spot in the next edition of the Libertadores. Below are numbers, data and information on all options.

EGIDUS

Holder of the position, Egídio arrived at Fluminense in January 2020, when he left Cruzeiro at no cost. This season, he participated in 36 games in total: eight in Carioca, eight in Libertadores, five in the Copa do Brasil and 15 in the Brazilian Nationals. For national competition, he gave two assists, created four chances, and did well in 35% of long balls, 57% of throws and 18% of crosses.

In defense, the shirt 6 usually makes an interception and 1.7 cuts per game. In duels, he has 53% success in land duels, and 50% in aerial ones, besides hitting half of the dribbles he tries. So far, he has not received yellow cards, but has committed two penalties this season. In the Libertadores, he scored a goal, provided an assist, had 74% of complete passes and hit 19 of 30 attempted tackles. The data is from SofaScore.

DANILO BARCELOS

Since September 2020 at Fluminense, Danilo Barcelos came from Botafogo as a reinforcement for the current season, but ended up not occupying the starting position. In Brasileirão, he participated in only six games, against Atlético-GO, Sport, Bahia, Juventude, Chapecoense and São Paulo. In 453 minutes of acting in the championship, the full-back gave three assists, created two scoring chances and was successful in 35% of long balls, 50% of throws and 31% of crosses.

Defensively, Barcelos has an average of two interceptions and 1.7 cuts per game, in addition to having won 39% of ground duels and 76% of aerial duels. In six matches, he received a yellow card and committed a penalty three times throughout the season, one of them in the Brazil Cup decision, against Atlético-MG. For Libertadores, the player took the field three times. Participating in a timid way, he had 73% of complete passes, made a submission, gave no assists, and hit a tackle in two attempts.

JEFTE

At 17, Jefté is one of the most requested players by Fluminense’s fans. He was not tested in the Carioca Championship, as happened with other players, and was only on the bench against Madureira and Portuguesa, when Roger Machado, coach at the time, preserved the holders. In the current season, the young man has 15 matches divided between the Under-23 and Under-20.

Part of the “Geração dos Sonhos” from Xerém, Jefté was named the best left-back at the last Brazilian Under-17 Championship, where he was champion. He arrived at the club at the age of 14, had his contract renewed until 2025 recently and was enrolled in Libertadores, despite not having participated. The young man has already had polls from outside clubs and has been observed in the professional for some time, but he has not received any chances yet, especially due to the high volume of decisive matches in recent times.

marlon

With a contract until the end of 2022, Marlon arrived at Laranjeiras in 2017 and left Flu in 2019, when he was loaned to Boavista, from Portugal, and made 28 matches and two goals. Revealed by Criciúma, the player was until June in Trabzonspor, Turkey, which did not exercise the purchase option. There, he started 37 of 38 games last season.

The player even negotiated a loan to Fortaleza, but the conversations did not move forward, as well as loan surveys from teams in Europe. So, he stays at Fluminense and has been an option on the bench with Egidio’s injury, but he hasn’t made his debut yet. Coach Marcão stated, at a press conference, that Marlon has been training well, but he didn’t give any perspective on when or if he’s going to use him.