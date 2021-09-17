CHEAP XIAOMI | Poco M3 and new Redmi Note 8 are good prices on Amazon

IMPORTANT: keep an eye on the date of publication of this article, as all prices and promotions are subject to availability of stock and duration of the offer. Price changes may occur at any time without notice from the retailer. The price or total value of the product may change depending on the location, considering shipping and possible interstate taxes. The products displayed here have been selected by our offering team. So, if you buy something, Canaltech may receive some sales commission.

Two Xiaomi cell phones are good purchase options for those who intend to purchase a new device close to the price range of R$1,000. Both the Poco M3 and the new version of Redmi Note 8 are priced similarly when shopping on Amazon and deliver a good experience for those looking for a basic smartphone, but with good enough performance for everyday demands.

The Poco M3 highlights the larger screen and long battery life, while the Redmi Note 8 (2021) is smaller — which should please those who don’t like oversized screens — and has a more complete camera set. Despite using different processors, both promise to deliver very similar performance for most tasks.

In both cases, you have the usual advantages when shopping at Amazon, such as the certainty that the product is in Brazil and the delivery will be faster. In addition, the company offers the A to Z Guarantee to protect the consumer against any possible problem in the delivery or in the condition of the product when it arrives at your home.

About Xiaomi Poco M3

The Poco M3 is an intermediary from Xiaomi that continues to follow the brand’s successful path of bringing good specifications at a low price. Unlike other models in the Poco line, the Poco M3 does not intend to compete with more expensive cell phones, but it manages to deliver a great set for those looking for a competent intermediary, capable of running applications without crashes. For this, it has a Snapdragon 662 processor, in addition to 4 GB of RAM

With a 6.53-inch screen and a cutout at the top to house the selfie camera, it’s a good size for those who want to consume content such as videos, movies and series in Full HD resolution. The triple set of cameras comes with a 48 MP main sensor, which manages to deliver good results for this price range, especially in good lighting conditions.

One of its most important differentials is the giant 6,000 mAh battery, which promises to deliver up to 17 straight hours of video playback. In other words, it is an ideal device for those who spend a lot of time away from the socket and like to use their cell phone for several hours without having to worry about the battery running out in the middle of the day. In the video above, you can check the complete review of this device.

About Redmi Note 8 (2021)

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 (2021) (Image: Press Release/Xiaomi)

With a 6.3-inch panel and Full HD resolution, the Redmi Note 8 (2021) follows Xiaomi’s standard of making basic cell phones with large screens, being a great device for those who tend to watch a lot of videos. The company kept the body of the device unchanged, with the print reader located on the back and a drop-shaped cutout at the top to house the 13 MP selfie camera.

On the back, it features a 48 MP main sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide, 2 MP macro and 2 MP depth sensor. It’s a pretty complete set of cameras, even considering newer basic models, with enough options for you to take pictures from different distances, including many people in the same shot or focusing on a single small object close to the lens.

To keep up with current applications, Xiaomi updated the Redmi Note 8 (2021) with the new Helio G85 processor from MediaTek. This is the same processor used by the Redmi Note 9, which means you will have a performance similar to that model, but for a much lower price. The new device also has a 4,000 mAh battery, size enough for a full day of use without draining.

Do you want free shipping anywhere in Brazil and no minimum purchase value?

It sounds too good to be true, but believe me, it’s possible: we’re talking about Amazon Prime, a subscription service that, in addition to allowing you to buy any product identified with the Prime seal without paying anything for shipping — and with no minimum purchase value — , still offers a number of other advantages in a true service combo!

Prime subscribers receive their purchases faster and also get to know about deals lightning ahead of everyone else. And the advantages continue: Amazon Prime also gives access to entertainment services such as Prime Video (competitor with Netflix, with original and exclusive content), Prime Music (competitor with Spotify), Prime Reading (with many digital books and magazines) and Prime Gaming (premium version of the streaming games platform).

In other words: for a fixed monthly fee, you have access to all this and even have advantages in the virtual store! But now comes even better news: the first 30 days of membership are free, and you can cancel at any time without any penalty. The monthly subscription costs R$9.90 after the free period, and if you already fall in love with the service during the first few days of testing, you can choose the R$89.90 annual subscription — doing so saves you 25% compared to with monthly payment!

Enter Canaltech Offers and make your money pay more

With prices in Brazil becoming more and more expensive, the only way to save money is to keep an eye on the promotions of Brazilian and international stores. The problem is that the large number of brands and payment terms makes it almost impossible to keep up with all the offers that appear daily in the country.

To make your life easier, the team Canaltech Offers incessantly searches all the bargains on the internet and gathers the best prices in one place: on your smartphone. No more wasting time and money, join our offer groups and start saving in no time.