Check out the results of Quina 5659 and Timemania 1689 this Thursday (16/9)

posted on 9/16/2021 8:01 PM / updated on 9/16/2021 8:42 PM



Caixa Econômica Federal drew, last Thursday night (9/16), five lotteries: Quina’s 5659 contests; 2324 of Lotofácil; 2274 of the Double Seine; 1689 for Timemania and 507 for Lucky Day. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, at Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo.

quinine

Quina, with an expected prize of R$ 5.7 million, had the following numbers drawn: 20-30-39-45-73.

double sena

Dupla Sena had the following numbers drawn: 13-17-18-30-36-37 in the first draw; 07-08-15-22-32-42 in the second draw. The expected prize is R$ 380 thousand.

timemania

Timemania, with an estimated prize of R$ 1.5 million, presented the following result: 09-15-30-32-40-45-68. The team of the heart is the Sports, from the Holy Spirit.

Lucky day

With an expected prize of R$ 200 thousand, the Lucky Day had the following result: 07-08-14-15-16-17-23. the lucky month is October.

lotof easy



Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to whoever hits the 15 dozen, presented the following result: 01-02-05-08-09-10-11-13-14-16-17-19-20-25.

