Check your sign’s predictions for Thursday (16)

Aries – 03/21 to 04/20

Sol and Lua exchange likes early in the morning and the mood will be perfect to immerse themselves in work and show their service! Furthermore, Lua and Pluto are also in harmony and give that up in their popularity.

Afterwards, the Moon shifts to Aquarius and highlights the desire to broaden your interests, discover new hobbies, and get together with friends. But first see if you can reconcile what you want and what is safe, ok?

Even if you need to stay cool, friends will play an important role in the flirting by introducing someone new, speaking well about you pro crush… The romance gains more animation, affection and understanding.

Hunch of the day: 47, 92 and 65.

Color of the day: lime green

Taurus – 04/21 to 05/20

The day starts with good energy, highlighting your ability to negotiate and converse with others. Afterwards, Lua promises to highlight your ambitious side and you will do your best to get the recognition you deserve. If you are in need of money, you will be willing to work overtime and show dedication.

Health is also on the agenda, Taurus, and it may be easier to start a diet, improve your eating habits, or move more.

Making the most of your production, even if it’s just to stay at home, also helps you gain a following and gain praise. In romance, an extra whimsy with the look can leave the pair even more enchanted. Someone popular has everything to win your heart, but you have a better chance of getting along in the morning.

Hunch of the day: 84, 30 and 21.

Color of the day: royal blue

Twins – 05/21 to 06/20

If you are working in Home Office, know that it should bring excellent results early on. Also use the morning to clean up the house, clean the closets or throw away what you no longer use, and Indian Incense Salvia Branca can help cleanse and renew your energy.

After lunch, the Moon enters Aquarius and highlights its adventurous side. The team spirit will be highlighted, both in service and when having fun! Grab any chance to bring your loved ones together or have a chat and kill off if crowding is banned where you live.

If you have to stay at home, so be it—but know that even that won’t be able to shake your good mood. The relationship with children, siblings or younger people has the best energies.

Romance from a distance can surprise and warm your heart. Bet on your bubbly personality to succeed in the achievement. With the mozão, high spirits and fun help to strengthen the romance.

Hunch of the day: 04, 13 and 40.

Color of the day: gray

Cancer – 06/21/07

Early on, dialogue and teamwork make work a lot easier, Cancer! Everything that needs tact and delicacy is also better resolved in the morning.

Afterwards, the Moon moves to Aquarius and brings changes and news. If you have plans to start a renovation or do some home repairs, this is a good time to put them into practice—make contacts, share your ideas, and hear what the family thinks about it too. It will be easier to discard some things: take the opportunity to donate clothes or other objects, making room for good energy to circulate in your home.

Have you found a big boy to call your own? In this case, the desire has everything to ignite the sex life and strengthen the bonds of the relationship. If you’re looking for a crush, use and abuse your charisma, which will be multiplied by a thousand when using our Bath of Love and Attraction.

Hunch of the day: 77, 05 and 32.

Color of the day: black

Lion – 22/07 to 22/08

If you need to finish tasks or negotiate something, it will be easier to take care of it in the morning. Although the day starts very busy, chances are good that your effort will yield a little extra money, ok?

Then, Lua highlights its more sociable side, whether investing in society, partnership or the need to be close to the people you care about. For this change, Employment Therapeutic Bath Salts are able to light your way.

Relationships gain prominence and you will do what you can to get there in solitude! If you’re seeing someone and you’re sure you’re in tune, it might be time to talk about taking a more serious step in this direction. A flirting or recent bid has a very good chance of taking hold today. You and the mozão will understand each other better and dialogue can help resolve any differences.

Hunch of the day: 42, 60 and 51.

Color of the day: lime green

Virgin – 23/08 to 22/09

You start the fifth with charm and diplomacy, which can be very useful at work. After lunch, however, it will take extra effort to keep up with your obligations. Do you already know our Determination Bath?

If you’re looking for a raise, a new service opportunity, or even a job that pays better, talk to your colleagues — the mood couldn’t be better for your finances! But get your hands dirty, don’t leave anything unfinished and do your part.

Flirting is more likely to take off in the morning — if you already have someone in sight, don’t stall when approaching. Routine can become an issue in romance and you may have to make some sacrifices.

Hunch of the day: 70, 43 and 07.

Color of the day: ivory

pound -09/23 to 10/22

Domestic affairs are in the spotlight on this farm, Libra, and you can sort out unfinished business at home, put things in order, and settle down with people. Afterwards, the Moon illuminates your astral paradise and sends out the best energies, highlighting your friendliness and your more diplomatic side.

After lunch, you’ll have wonderful vibes to make new contacts, show your ideas and take care of tasks that require creativity.

Are you on the track? So prepare your heart because a passion at first sight can come when you least expect it. Mozão moments will be of pure complicity and high doses of affection.

Hunch of the day: 26, 71 and 44.

Color of the day: black

Scorpio – 10/23 to 11/21

At work, bet on communication to get along, whether with people close to you or potential customers. Anyone who works with commerce, marketing, etc., can give the service a boost in the morning.

Afterwards, you will be more practical in the service and family relationships are also highlighted with the arrival of the Moon in Aquarius.

In romance, staying at home can take the fun out of the relationship and boredom may bother you, but try to find a compromise so that it doesn’t waste your life together; our Couples Harmony Bath can help restore the excitement between you. The good part is that his affectionate and protective side stands out, which can help with the big boy. You have a better chance of doing well in the morning conquest.

Hunch of the day: 45, 00 and 81.

Color of the day: red

Sagittarius – 11/22 to 12/21

The Sun continues to highlight your ambitious side and you’ll wake up with a lot of energy to pursue career improvements. Finances are also protected, and anyone who is vying for a promotion or a new job can receive good news. After lunch, the Moon moves to Aquarius brings movement and quick thinking, which can be applied to the service if you keep your focus.

You will express yourself better and can make new contacts, as well as liven up the moments with the guys. Take the opportunity to catch up with the staff and, to top it off, give your flirting fun. Opening your heart and talking about your feelings may be just what it took to improve romance.

Hunch of the day: 19, 28 and 01.

Color of the day: coral

Capricorn – 12/22 to 01/20

You start Thursday with a willingness to put your affairs in order, whether in your personal life or at work. And it’s good to leave everything tidy because the Moon enters your House of Fortune after lunch and tells you that the mood will be favorable to earn money. That’s good news, huh? And with Lua and Mars exchanging likes, you can fill your pocket and even do well in a promotion or new position.

It’s also a good time to do some shopping and give a look up, which can yield good news, including the achievement; imagine with the Sacred Feminine Kit, then? If you’re already committed, you’ll get compliments from your better half if you pay extra attention to your appearance.

Hunch of the day: 65, 20 and 11.

Color of the day: gold

Aquarium – 01/21 to 02/19

The morning may be longer than you’d like, but with the Moon entering your sign after lunch, the story changes and you’ll feel your energies recharged. It can be a good time to start a course, invest in your personal growth and give that kick that was needed to put a personal project into practice. And the Employment Therapeutic Bath Salts from our store are there to help!

Your intuition keeps working overtime at night, so if you meet a new contact, follow your instincts to jump right into this story or run away without looking back. Those who already have someone also have great vibes to rekindle passion and show off their most charming side.

Hunch of the day: 39, 93 and 48.

Color of the day: pearl blue

Fish – 02/20 to 03/20

On Thursday, professional partnerships and tasks done as a team have a better chance of success early on. You will get along better with your peers and things should flow effortlessly.

In the afternoon, however, the Moon enters her astral hell and things change. You may need to be more cautious in some areas, but your intuition grows and can tell you when it’s best to keep some things to yourself; but know our Protection Patuá to attract positive energies.

With mozão, the tip is to invest in trust, strengthen ties and maintain peace at any cost. Are you on the track? Flirting can get busy, but take it easy so you don’t fall for the scam with someone compromised.

Hunch of the day: 49, 85 and 31.

Color of the day: crimson