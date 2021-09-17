Chelsea defender asks for R$ 5 million per month and creates an impasse in the renewal

O Chelsea could lose defender Antonio Rudiger for free at the end of the current season. According to sources tell the ESPN, the club refuses to accept the demands of the German athlete for a contract renewal.

The 28-year-old is in his final year with the Stamford Bridge team and there has been little progress in negotiations for an extension. If it becomes free on the market, there are interested parties like PSG, Real Madrid and youth.

Chelsea – which returns to the field this Sunday, at 12:30 pm (GMT), against the tottenham, with LIVE broadcast by ESPN on Star+ – currently pays €100,000 a week to Rudiger (about R$2.5 million a month). According to sources heard by ESPN, the defender asks 200 thousand euros a week to renew (approximately R$ 5 million per month). The club, on the other hand, offers a maximum of 150,000 euros a week.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

The financial impact of COVID-19 has limited the purchasing power of many elite clubs. In this way, a champion defender of the Champions League coming out for free at the height of your career should attract a lot of interest.

He will be free to chat and sign a pre-contract outside of England from January 1st. Rudiger has previously revealed that he even discussed a transfer to rival Tottenham during José Mourinho’s time. sources tell the ESPN that the German’s preference is to stay at Chelsea.

play 0:09 German defender gave a dancing show in the dressing room celebrating the title | Instagram: @espnfc

The decision of the Stamford Bridge club will certainly pass through the future of Jules Koundé, defender of the Seville which Thomas Tuchel tried to sign – and failed – in the last transfer window. The interest still exists, and the asking price by the Spaniards is 80 million euros (about R$ 495 million).

Thiago Silva’s future is also a factor in the decision, as the Brazilian will turn 37 next week and has a contract only until the end of the season. Chelsea have already ditched another defender, Kurt Zouma, sold for 29.4 million euros (about 182 million) to the West Ham.



