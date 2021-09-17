Chess champion sues Netflix over ‘The Queen’s Gambit’

Nona Gaprindashvili, one of the world’s greatest chess players in the 1970s, filed a lawsuit against Netflix over the final episode of “The Queen’s Gambit,” a popular series on the streaming platform.

Gaprindashvili has filed a lawsuit in Federal District Court in Los Angeles, seeking millions of dollars in damages for what the lawsuit claims is a “devastating falsehood, undermining and degrading his achievements in front of a multi-million hearing” and asking for the line on it not facing men is removed.

In the series’ final episode, an announcer narrates chess move by move as the show’s fictional heroine, portrayed by Anya Taylor-Joy, competes in a climactic tournament in Moscow. However, he mentions a woman watching the match, she being Nona Gaprindashvili, but says the chess player has never faced men.

According to legal representatives of Gaprindashvili, “the claim that Gaprindashvili ‘never faced men’ is manifestly false, as well as being highly disgusting, sexist and contemptuous in tone.”

Nona was the first woman to be named Grand Master. Now 80 years old and living in Tbilisi, Georgia, she was saddened to learn that the television show had erased her many hits against male opponents.

“Netflix has blatantly lied about Gaprindashvili’s achievements for the cheap and cynical purpose of ‘elevating the drama’ by making it look like its fictional hero has managed to do what no other woman, including Gaprindashvili, has ever done,” says the chess player’s defense.

In punishment and indemnity for defamation, Gaprindashvili expects to receive at least $5 million (R$26.2 million in today’s quote).

In a statement, Netflix told The Hollywood Reporter: “Netflix has the utmost respect for Ms. Gaprindashvili and her illustrious career, but we believe this complaint is without merit and will defend that position vigorously.”