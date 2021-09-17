Chess Champion Sues Netflix

Nona Gaprindashvili, one of the world’s greatest chess players in the 1970s, sued Netflix for what she accused was a ‘devastating falsehood’.

Nona complains about a line from the series “The Queen’s Gambit” starring Anya Taylor-Joy. In the final episode, an announcer narrates chess move by move as the fictional heroine of the show, portrayed by Anya , competes in a tournament in Moscow. However, he mentions a woman watching the match, she being the Ninth Gaprindashvili, but he says that the chess player has never faced men.

For the chess player, the phrase is a “devastating falsehood that undermines and degrades her achievements in front of an audience of many millions.” She demands that the phrase be removed from the series.

“The claim that Gaprindashvili ‘never faced men’ is manifestly false, as well as being highly disgusting, sexist and contemptuous in tone,” say Nona’s representatives.

Nona was the first woman to be named Grand Master. Now 80 years old and living in Tbilisi, Georgia, she was saddened to learn that the television show had erased her many hits against male opponents.

“Netflix has blatantly lied about Gaprindashvili’s achievements for the cheap and cynical purpose of ‘elevating the drama’ by making it look like its fictional hero has managed to do what no other woman, including Gaprindashvili, has ever done,” says the chess player’s defense.

In damages for defamation, Gaprindashvili expects to receive at least $5 million (R$26.2 million in today’s quote).

In a statement, Netflix told The Hollywood Reporter: “Netflix has the utmost respect for Ms. Gaprindashvili and her illustrious career, but we believe this complaint is without merit and will defend that position vigorously.”