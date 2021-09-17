‘Children are being treated like laboratory rats,’ says Constantino

A commentator on the 3 in 1 program spoke about the Ministry of Health’s recommendation to suspend vaccination against Covid-19 in adolescents aged between 12 and 17 years without comorbidities

LEANDRO FERREIRA/FOTOARENA/ESTADÃO CONTENT Covid-19’s CPI requested that the Ministry of Health explain within 48 hours which scientific grounds supported this decision.



Based on an orientation from the World Health Organization (WHO), the Ministry of Health determined that vaccination against the Covid-19 of adolescents aged between 12 and 17 years without comorbidities. For WHO, efficiency in this age group is not yet well defined and may no longer be a priority due to existing stocks in cities, states and countries. Covid-19’s CPI required the Ministry of Health to explain within 48 hours which scientific grounds supported this decision. The city of São Paulo announced that it will maintain the vaccination of 12 and 17 year olds without comorbidities. At a press conference, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, made a request to Brazilian municipalities. “Follow the recommendation of the PNI, it is not possible for the Ministry of Health to take responsibility for conducts that are taken outside the country’s health recommendations,” said the incumbent.

During your participation in the program 3 in 1, gives Young pan, this Thursday, 16, the commentator Rodrigo Constantino spoke about the Ministry’s decision, exalting that even the WHO is taking a stand against the vaccination of minors and affirming that children cannot be treated as guinea pigs for pharmaceutical companies. “WHO does not speak for science. She herself proved very erratic in this whole pandemic and is led by a revolutionary Marxist accused of corruption in Ethiopia. It became a tug of the Chinese communist dictatorship. But even the WHO is against this, and it is not a matter of priority, it is a technical and scientific issue. Studies are lacking. Children are not guinea pigs and are being treated like laboratory mice by people with many obscure interests and who do not seem humanitarian,” said the commentator.

