China clamps down on hidden cryptocurrency miners

(Shutterstock)

(Bloomberg) — China’s campaign against the cryptocurrency industry is now targeting miners who have tried to disguise themselves as data researchers and hide storage facilities to stay in business, according to people with knowledge of the situation.

Inspections have intensified this month in several Chinese provinces, targeting illegal mining activities at colleges, research institutions and data centers, said the people, who spoke anonymously. Concern over the country’s energy supply for the coming winter is one reason for the urgency, they said.

The new scrutiny campaign could further decrease the volume of cryptocurrency mining in China, which for years led the activity and, as of April, had a 46% share of the global hash rate, an indicator of the computational energy used in mining and processing , according to the Cambridge Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index.

Both the price of bitcoin and the global hash rate tumbled after China tightened controls earlier this year, although they have already rebounded. And while many miners left the country, some bet they could continue to thrive under government oversight, shifting to lesser-known tokens and decentralized storage technologies.

The People’s Bank of China and the National Development and Reform Commission did not respond to faxed questions.

One miner who asked not to be identified said his operations remain intact so far because he regularly moves to new facilities to house his equipment – ​​no more than 100 machines in one location – so it’s harder for regulators to detect spikes in irregular usage. energy.

Invest in the most affordable cryptocurrency funds on the market: open a free XP account!

Related