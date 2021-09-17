Citron unveils a new generation of C3, which will only be launched in early 2022

(photo: Citron/Disclosure)

Citron introduced to the emerging world market the new generation of the C3 hatchback. Along with the vehicle, which will be launched in Brazil only at the beginning of 2022, a new Citron was also presented, now under the umbrella of the Stellantis Group (which still embraces the Fiat, Jeep, Peugeot, Alfa Romeo, Opel, RAM brands, Dodge, Chrysler, among others). After what we can consider a failure of the Peugeot and Citron brands in the Brazilian market, with a reputation for after-sales and a share far below its potential, the brands have a rare opportunity to start over, the merit of history built by each one. The work will be hard and it has just started.

And the new C3 honors Citron’s legacy with its ever-original lines. The model’s design was based on the European C3 but was developed by local teams in South America to meet the region’s preferences.

(photo: Citron/Disclosure)

The size refers to a crossover, with good height from the ground. The tall, anabolic hood fits over the chevrons of the Citron logo, which extend to the ends and merge with the optical assembly, forming a luminous Y signature on each side. The headlamps are in the middle of this Y. The hexagonal grid is divided to affix the plate and has the fog lamps at the ends.

(photo: Citron/Disclosure)

The sides are creased, with moldings on the wheel boxes and wide friezes (airbumps). The size of the wheels was not disclosed. On the side, the roof racks also stand out. From this point of view it is also possible to notice that there will be the option of combining different colors for the body and roof. The rear has a very short balance, with lights that form a luminous signature formed by two lines.

(photo: Citron/Disclosure)

INSIDE The panel has a horizontal orientation, highlighting the 10-inch screen of the multimedia system, which will probably only equip the top versions. The internal look of the new C3 is also quite youthful, with a large orange plastic part dominating the rest of the dashboard. Built-in support for the smartphone is also available.

The steering wheel has a flat base and has some controls. The brand promises an elevated driving position, good ergonomics (with all controls within reach of the driver) and best-in-class legroom for rear passengers. Information such as the wheelbase and the volume of the trunk were not disclosed).

MOTOR Citron did not confirm the engines of the new C3, but the entry versions must bring under the hood the 1.0 Firefly engine from Fiat (with up to 77hp of power and 10.9kgfm of torque). The more expensive versions must use the 1.6 FlexStart engine (with up to 118hp and 16.1kgfm) from PSA, which will later be replaced by the 1.0 turbo GSE (approximately 130hp) that debuts at the unheard of Fiat Pulse.

PRICE The brand promises competitive prices. In the current market, it is impossible to set a value for a car that will be launched in at least four months. But, if it were today, the entry price of the C3 would be in the range between R$70 and R$75,000, above the entry-level compacts and below the Peugeot 208, as the brand was positioned.

GAMMA The C3 is the first vehicle of a total of three that will be launched by 2024 to make up the brand’s new range in Brazil. The C-Cubed project envisages the launch of a family that still has to win a crossover at the end of 2022 (to replace the C3 Aircross) and a compact sed, in 2024. All will be manufactured locally, in plants in Brazil or Argentina.

To produce the new C3, the Porto Real (RJ) plant was adapted to manufacture the simplified CMP platform. The model will be exported to several countries in South America. With this line, and its entry-level positioning in relation to Peugeot, the idea is that the brand will achieve considerable sales volume.