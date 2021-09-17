City Hall of Ribeirão Preto

Scheduling for Covid vaccination (2nd DOSE PFIZER) in people who received the 1st dose on June 29, will open this Friday, September 17th



4,800 vacancies will be made available for vaccination which will take place on Monday, September 20

The Municipal Health Department will make available from 1:30 pm this Friday, September 17, at Ribeirão Preto City Hall website and by telephones 3977-9441 and 3977-9442, scheduling for the application of the SECOND DOSE OF THE VACCINE AGAINST COVID-19, PFIZE IN PEOPLE WHO RECEIVED THE FIRST DOSE ON JUNE 29.

ATTENTION

This schedule is exclusive for people who received the first dose of the PFIZER vaccine on June 29th.

For this group, 4,800 places will be made available and vaccination will take place on Monday, September 20, from 8:30 am, at 37 vaccination posts in health units in Ribeirão Preto.

On the day and time scheduled to receive the vaccine, you will need to have an official document with a photo, CPF, updated proof of address in Ribeirão Preto, the completed Vacivida form, vaccination card for the first dose and the protocol number of the appointment.

bedridden people

People bedridden, from this track age, may receive the vaccine at your own home, through the SAD (Home Care Service). Just get in touch with the nearest health unit or at the SAD itself, by calling 3977-7111.

Service

SECOND DOSE PEOPLE – PFIZE IN PEOPLE VACCINATED WITH THE FIRST DOSE ON 6/29

Scheduling – Fur City Hall website, from 1:30 pm on Friday, September 17, or by calling 3977-9441 and 3977-9442.

Vaccination –Monday, September 20th

Local – In 37 vaccination posts in Ribeirão Preto