City Hall releases public for Vasco’s game as test event, on Sunday | Rio de Janeiro

Published 17/09/2021 09:07

Rio – The City Hall of Rio authorized the public for the match between Vasco and Cruzeiro, on Sunday, at 4 pm, in São Januário, for the B Series of the Brazilian Championship. The municipal secretary of Health, Daniel Soranz, stated that the game will serve as a test event, as well as last Wednesday (15) between Flamengo and Grêmio at Maracanã. On Thursday, Vasco had filed a request for release. There are still no details about the capacity limit.

Confident in the release, the cruzmaltina board was already articulating behind the scenes to start selling tickets for the confrontation with Cruzeiro. Vasco’s last game with the public took place on March 12, 2020, with the presence of 17,000 fans in São Januário, in the 1-0 defeat by Goiás.