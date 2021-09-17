City of SP vaccinates this Thursday against Covid young people over 12 years old; 85-89 year olds can take a booster dose | São Paulo

The city of São Paulo vaccinates this Thursday (16) against Covid-19 teenagers from 12 years old. They must be accompanied by the person responsible at the time of vaccination. If this is not possible, you will need to be with an adult and present an authorization signed by the guardian.

Furthermore, elderly over 85 years who have taken the second dose or the single dose vaccine for at least six months they may receive the additional dose. Vaccination of this group will take place until September 19 and, from Wednesday, exclusively with the immunizing agent from Pfizer.

The stock of AstraZeneca will be restored later this Thursday (16), according to the distribution logistics, and will be available for the second dose between this Thursday and Friday (17). CoronaVac and Pfizer vaccines are available for the second dose.

The entire network will be in operation for vaccination this Tuesday: 468 Basic Health Units (UBSs); mega-stations with pedestrian access, stations that operate exclusively on a drive-thru system and the network of partner pharmacies. The vaccine is also available at Integrated AMAs/UBSs, Specialized Care Service (SAE) units and at Health Centers. (See the complete list of addresses)

Updated vaccination calendar in the capital:

Young people from 12 years old, pregnant women, postpartum women and people over 18 years old;

Elderly people over 85 years of age who have taken the second dose or the single dose for at least six months;

Seniors over 60 years old can enroll in UBSs to receive the remaining doses, called xepa. It is valid for those who took the second dose six months ago in the capital. For this, it is necessary to present proof of vaccination with complete vaccination cycle, document with photo and proof of residence;

Villagers will also start receiving booster doses;

Immunosuppressed people over 18 years old who took the second or single dose for at least 28 days can also register for remaining doses, for the application of the vaccine booster;

(Dates of other age groups have not yet been released by the city).