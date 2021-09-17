Civil Police Complete Investigation of Gang Suspected of Creating Financial Pyramid Scheme | Rio de Janeiro



Police complete investigation of financial pyramid scheme gang – Photo: Reproduction

Police Complete Financial Pyramid Scheme Gang InvestigationPhoto: Reproduction

Posted 16/09/2021 15:52 | Updated 09/16/2021 3:54 PM

Rio – The Civil Police concluded, on Thursday, the investigations of the gang suspected of creating a financial pyramid scheme. The agents of the Defrauding Police (DDEF) discovered that the group caused a loss of more than R$14 million. Now, the inquiry against Luiz Gustavo Santos de Pontes Galvanho, Max Moreira Quintino, Raphael Ramiro Cardoso de Lacerda, Thiago Achilles de Souza Braga and Wesley Sousa Aragão goes to the Public Ministry of the State of Rio de Janeiro (MPRJ).

They were indicted for embezzlement, criminal association and crimes against the popular economy. Investigations show that the swindlers had a structure to deceive the victims of the coup. The gang induced victims to invest in the business, with promises of high profits.

After signing the contract, the companies transferred the income for only two or three months and then stopped the payment. The investigation was spun off to investigate the involvement of other companies involved in the scam, which left dozens of victims.