Confusion in Brazil x Argentina disrupts Rio’s plan for Club World Cup – 16/09/2021

The pandemic and the calendar hamper Rio’s plan to host the FIFA Club World Cup in December — Japan withdrew from the tournament because it couldn’t put people in the stadiums, because of the covid-19, and would have lost. There is also FIFA’s distrust of Brazil after the derby against Argentina was halted by an invasion of the countryside by officials from the country’s health agency. The qualifying game was cancelled.

The secretary of Finance and Planning of Rio de Janeiro, Pedro Paulo, said this Thursday (16) in an interview with Bandnews that Rio will stand as a candidate, with Maracanã and Engenhão as options to hold the World Cup games , which in Japan was scheduled from the 9th to the 19th of December.

It’s not that simple, however, for some reasons, according to the column. First, because the cancellation of Brazil x Argentina was very bad at FIFA just under two weeks ago, in São Paulo. Representatives of Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) stopped the match to remove four Argentine players from the field who were in the United Kingdom and, according to Brazilian regulations, could not even have entered the country without quarantine.

Argentina left the field and the clash was cancelled. The case ended up at the FIFA Ethics Commission, which is an independent body from the direction of the international federation and will define what will happen – the confederation found guilty may lose points in the game, which, as a rule, could even be held on another date , something unlikely given the tight schedule.

Even without acting directly in the case, the management of FIFA, which organizes the Qualifiers, was frightened by what it understood as “disorganization” of the three entities that participated in the confusion: Conmebol (South American Football Confederation), responsible for the operational part of the confrontation, the CBF, host and who should respect the protocols, and the AFA (Association of Argentine Football), who abandoned the match.

There are, however, other factors, all related to the impacts of the pandemic:

1) There is concern at FIFA about the pandemic in Brazil, despite the number of dead and infected people being falling. Today, for example, foreign travelers coming from the United Kingdom cannot enter the country without having made a two-week quarantine in another location — Brazilians can enter, but they need to spend 14 isolated days at home.

Chelsea are the current European champions and will participate in the tournament, traveling, of course, from England to the chosen venue. In three months this determination may have fallen, there may be an exception for the participants of the World Cup, but what is the certainty of FIFA and the authorities about this in the short term? The new headquarters will have to be chosen soon.

2) The calendar in Brazil is tight and the CBF needed to schedule the finals of the Copa do Brasil for December, 8th and 12th, already in the middle of the athletes’ vacation. FIFA asks that during the World Cup the host country does not have games of its national elite, in which the Copa do Brasil is inserted.

There is also the possibility that Flamengo or Atlético-MG are in the CBF’s knockout tournament decision and classified for the World Cup, as champion of the Libertadores. This can already cause problems for the CBF even if the World Cup is hosted in another country.

3) FIFA will hold the World Cup in a country that can receive an audience, even if only locally. Rio de Janeiro released fans in the stadiums, despite the confusion it generated because some states still prohibit it and most Serie A clubs want equality, that is, that everyone can have fans at the same time, which Flamengo does not agree.

At this time, the Rio de Janeiro club is prohibited from placing fans in their games in the Brasileirão, at least until September 28, when clubs and CBF will meet again to address the issue. FIFA wants to give the World Cup to a country in which the health issue is stable, even so as not to have the surprise of a last-minute public veto.

options

So far, two African countries have shown interest in the World Cup: Egypt and South Africa. FIFA would like to place the tournament in Qatar, which will host the 2022 Cup and which hosted the last two editions of the club championship. However, in December, the Middle East country is going to host the Arab Cup, a national team competition and a test event for next year’s Cup. It would be necessary to postpone the Worlds to February 2022 to be in Qatar, which does not please.

Chelsea, from England, champion of the Champions League, Auckland City, from New Zealand, nominated by the Confederation of Oceania, as their continental league was again canceled because of the pandemic, and Al are already qualified for this year’s World Cup. Ahly, from Egypt, winner of the African Champions and third place at the 2020 World Cup, when he beat Palmeiras in the 3rd place decision on penalties.

The World Cup in its current format, with seven participants (the champion from each continent, plus one representative from the host country) has been held since 2005, but the 2021 edition may be the last. As the blog revealed, FIFA did not put in its 2022 budget a forecast for the tournament, which because of the World Cup in November and December, to minimize the heat in Qatar, will have no calendar to happen.

The Club World Cup with 24 participants, which was supposed to open in 2021 in China, but was canceled because of covid-19, has no more date to happen (and FIFA’s priority now is to change the calendar for the World Cup selections take place every two years).

There was already a Club World Cup in Brazil, in 2000, in a different format (with eight participants, two South Americans and two Europeans) and the champion was Corinthians, beating Vasco in the final at Maracanã.