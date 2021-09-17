Connect SUS fails and prevents the download of proof of vaccination from Covid-19

Launched by the federal government, the Connect SUS application is a solution created for Brazilians to be able to monitor their history of care in the Unified Health System (SUS) and have various information available, including the status of immunization against Covid-19, by example. Through the platform it is possible to issue a proof of vaccination that can be used in situations that require this document, something that is becoming common in some municipalities in the country.





Tech

15 Sep



economy and market

10 Sep

According to application users, currently there is a problem in synchronizing the information presented by Connect SUS, which in many cases does not display the details regarding the doses received by the citizen, who is prevented from downloading the proof of vaccination, which can be used to enter places that require the document. During our tests we were able to ship the document in .PDF format, however there are hundreds of reports from people whose application does not correctly update data referring to the first or second dose.

How to issue the document In order to access the application, you must have a GOV.BR account and install the application on your phone — compatible with Android and iOS — and check if in your case the data is up to date. If you are unable to issue the file, it is possible to use the receipt received at the time of immunization, and it is recommended that you take a copy to avoid loss. Open the Connect SUS application and login; Go to the ‘Vaccines’ section and see if your first or second dose information appears; Tap on the ‘Digital Vaccination Card’ button; Preview the document and download it.

ConnectSUS Developer: Government of Brazil Free of charge Size: Depends on the platform