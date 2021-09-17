Contrary to Selic, Caixa Econômica reduces interest rates for real estate financing

(Disclosure)

SAO PAULO – Caixa Econômica Federal announced this Thursday (15) the reduction of its interest rates for real estate financing.

The movement goes against the increase in the basic interest rate, the Selic, which has been consecutively raised by the Central Bank (BC) in order to control the rise in inflation.

With the change, customers will be able to contract mortgage loans from the financial institution at rates starting at 2.95% per year, added to the remuneration of savings, which represents a drop of 0.4 percentage point compared to current levels.

According to Caixa, customers will be able to carry out simulations with the new conditions as of October 4th. Hiring starts on the 18th of the same month.

“With the reduction, Caixa offers its customers the best mortgage financing conditions in the market, through the Caixa Savings modality: lower rate and longer term, with up to 35 years for payment, in addition to the six-month grace period to start the interest installment and amortization”, writes the financial institution, in a press release.

Earlier this week, the president of Caixa Econômica, Pedro Guimarães, had already advanced the reduction in rates. “Caixa will reduce interest rates. Not increasing the Selic? So, Caixa Econômica Federal, with a profit it never had, without stealing, will reduce the interest on its own house”, he said on Monday (13).

In the second quarter of this year, Caixa had net income of R$ 6.3 billion, an increase of 144.7% compared to the one presented a year before and 36.6% in the quarterly comparison. The quarter’s profit was the highest result for the period in the bank’s entire historical series.

According to Caixa, the good performance was motivated by better financial margins, in addition to the reduction in the bank’s expenses to protect itself from default. In turn, service revenues also improved in the period amid the recovery scenario of the Brazilian economy.

Currently, Caixa’s housing loan portfolio totals R$534.6 billion and exceeds 5.8 million contracts, representing 67.1% of all real estate financing granted in the country. The data represents a growth of 20.4% compared to that recorded in 2018.

According to Caixa, in August 2021 alone, the month with the largest contracting in Caixa’s history, there were BRL 14.01 billion in new contracts, BRL 9.04 billion of which with SBPE resources.

Related