Corinthians fans suggest possible lineups for the game against America-MG; see forms

The Corinthians fan is surrounded by expectations for the team’s next commitment, on Sunday, against América-MG. Facing a possible debut for Willian, the crowd suggested some options for Sylvinho to climb the starting lineup.

O My Timon used your Twitter to question the fans about which should be the starting lineup at the Neo Química Arena. Given the many responses, some stood out. For example: the vast majority of those who responded chose to keep almost the entire defense – Cássio, Fagner, João Victor and Gil were practically unanimous, but the left-back appeared quite divided.

From midfield onwards, the options varied. There were those who preferred to keep Gabriel, who placed the young Xavier and even those who opted for both. However, once again, a frequency could be observed: Giuliano, Renato Augusto, Willian and Roger Guedes appeared together in practically all teams.

It is important to remember that Adson, Roni and Ruan Oliveira will be embezzled for the match. Midfielder Luan, in turn, has an uncertain presence, as he returned to training this Thursday.

Check out some tweets from Corinthians fans

