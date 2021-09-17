Corinthians Quartet figures in the ranking of players who most hit passes at the Brazilian Nationals

Corinthians is the fourth team in Serie A with the highest average of passes exchanged. Sylvinho’s team exchanges, per game, approximately 446.25 passes. The vast majority of these interactions take place between defensive players, which explains four players from Timão among the ten who most hit passes in the Brazilian Championship and also a situation when the ball is out.

Fábio Santos, Fagner, Gil and João Victor, in other words, the complete line of defense of Corinthians, they are in the top-10 of the ranking of sure passes in Brasileirão. The data are from FootStats:

Filipe Luís – 1044 passes Camacho – 1004 passes Fábio Santos – 985 successful passes Jean Mota – 982 passes Willian Aaron – 953 successful passes Fagner – 876 successful passes João Victor – 861 successful passes Daniel – 844 passes Gil – 800 passes right Allan – 796 passes

Of this average of 446.25 passes that Timão changes each game and, taking into account the presence of these players in the ranking, clearly each one has a large share individually speaking. Fábio Santos, for example, makes an average of 59.94 passes per game. Then comes Fagner, with an average of 50.58, João Victor, with 46.79 and Gil, with 42.9.

This can be explained by a recurrent situation in the construction of the Corinthians game, the “U” ball exit – which happens when the ball passes through the feet of the defenders and defenders, without applying verticality and gives the impression of rotating in the shape of the letter U. It may also have interference from the absence of approaching the front line, making the sectors of the field not connect.

However, these data, applied in different contexts, can be positive or negative. For example, Corinthians’ defense duo is the one that has the most success in passing on the field at Brasileirão. In addition, Timon is the 19th team in midfield attacks, that is, it practically does not exploit its midfield offensively, using the wings much more. The data are from João ‘Jow’ Marcos, tactical analyst at My Timon.

A clear example of this U-shaped output that can be seen in Corinthians games is the amount of passes to the side that the defense line gives, in particular the interaction between Gil and Fábio Santos. The defender has, on average, 25/26 passes to the left-back per game.

The issue of Sylvinho’s team preferring the wingers to attack also makes the interaction between wing and winger well triggered. In the last game, against Atlético-GO, Fábio Santos and Róger Guedes exchanged 24 passes, even the 123 shirt playing in the reference, as he often had to go back to get the ball.

