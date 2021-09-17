Corinthians sued in Justice by Camacho, released free of charge to Santos; million dollar value

Corinthians will have to defend itself from another process. The defensive midfielder Camacho, who was released free of charge to Santos about three months ago, filed a lawsuit against the club in the Labor Court. The first hearing at the 80th Court of São Paulo is scheduled for November 30th.

O My Timon had access to the file. The player, who was under contract between May 2016 and June 2021, made several requests of a labor nature. The lawyers gave the case an initial value of R$ 1,259,408.81.

In the petition, your lawyer says that “…the claimed club failed to comply with remunerative installments of the employment contracts, paying extemporaneously the vacation due to the claimant, failing to integrate the paid awards and, also, failing to make some FGTS deposits”.

All requests that will be described below were reflected in Camacho’s remuneration at Corinthians, who, according to the action, earned a salary of R$ 80 thousand between May/2016 and July/2017; BRL 90 thousand between August/2017 and December/2017; and BRL 150 thousand between January/2018 and February/2020. The salary between February/2020, when the contract was renewed, and June/2021, when it was released to Santos, is not described in the initial petition.

The total value of Camacho’s orders, of R$ 1,259,408.81, was described as follows:

Balance of one salary day in December 2016 (BRL 2.6 thousand); 2017 (BRL 3,000); 2018 (BRL 5,000); 2019 (BRL 5,000) and the second installment of the 13th salary of 2019 (BRL 75,000) – total of BRL 90.6 thousand ;

; Double the 2016 vacation pay (R$115.5 thousand); 2017 (BRL 135.3 thousand); 2018 (BRL 211.1 thousand); 2019 (BRL 200 thousand) – total of BRL 662 thousand ;

; Severance payments (whatever), salary balance of February 2020 and 13th proportional salary of 2020 – total of BRL 27.5 thousand ;

; Fine provided for in article 477, § 8, of the CLT – total of BRL 150 thousand ;

; Integration of the award portion to the claimant’s salary, ordering the payment of reflexes on 13th salary, vacation plus the constitutional third and FGTS on 13th salary and vacation – total of BRL 113.4 thousand ;

; FGTS deposit, plus correction, interest and fine – total BRL 215.7 thousand ;

; Sucumbency fees – amount to be defined.

Total: BRL 1,259,408.81

