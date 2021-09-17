Corinthians wins again and remains alive at the Brazilian Nationals

Corinthians won again in the Brasileirão de Aspirantes in a decisive moment of the competition. The team from Alvinegra overcame Figueirense by 1-0, won its first triumph in the second phase and is still alive in the competition.

After four draws, Corinthians finally won. Early in the second half, Richard used the ball in the small area to score the only goal of the game. With the result, Timão remains in third place, but remains alive in the competition, leaving the decision of who advances to the next stage for the last round.

Timão’s Schedule: Corinthians returns to the field on the 23rd, when they face Ceará at 3 pm, at Cidade Vozão, for the last round of the group stage.

Lineup!

Coach Danilo selected Corinthians for the match with Guilherme, Higor Lapa, Léo Santos, Gabriel Araújo, Warian, Willian, Gabriel Fernandes, Thiaguinho, Matheus Matias, Rafael Bilu and Richard.

My Timon

Figueirense, in turn, went to the field with Antônio, Uesley, Cristian, Italo, Fabricio, Vinicius, Indio, Ale, David, Brener and Natan.

And the game?

First time

Corinthians started the match already pressuring the visitors. With less than two minutes, Timon arrived from the right and Warian’s header died at the foot of the bar and remained in the small area. Gabriel Fernandes fought and got the ball to finish with strength, but he sent it out.

Figueirense’s team even tried to answer in the next move, but it was well stopped by the Alvinegra defense. Thus, the following minutes were of greater possession by Timão, who sought spaces mainly on the sides.

Despite the Corinthians possession, who arrived with danger was Figueirense. Fabricio received the pass on the counterattack and submitted from a distance, but Guilherme was well positioned and made the save with ease. After this move, the visitors came back on two other occasions, but again the defense got better.

Corinthians once again took danger near the 30th minute in a submission from outside the area, but goalkeeper Antônio made the save and put the ball out in a corner. The charge was well away by Figueirense, who kept the ball and went on the counterattack with Indio, who was also disarmed in a corner.

In the final stretch of the first half, the visiting team came close to the goal in a very tight corner kick. The ball skimmed the crossbar and David tried to take advantage of the leftover but sent it out. Thus, the initial stage came to an end without changes in the score.

Second time

The first minutes almost registered a goal by Figueirense. Fabricio received the pass from the left and triggered Nathan in deep, who invaded the area and tried to cover, but sent him out. Timon responded quickly after the attempt and opened the scoreboard. The ball crossed in the area found Thiaguinho, who nodded to Richard in the small area to play and puff up the net to open the marker.

The Alvinegra team continued pressing and came close to the second goal shortly after. In a corner kick, the ball stayed alive in the area and Willian submitted the first to Antônio’s good defense. After those first hectic minutes, the match was very disputed, with the two teams prioritizing possession and speedy plays.

Around 15 minutes, the visiting team came close to a draw. In a free kick, the ball was raised in the area and after a confusion it was left to Italo, who finished with force, but stamped the crossbar. Three minutes later, Brener was brought down inside the area and asked for a penalty, but the referee ordered the game to continue. Indio got the ball and finished on top of the mark.

With 20 minutes, Danilo made the first changes in Timão and put John Kleber and Emerson in the places of Higor Lapa and Matheus Matias. After another arrival of Figueirense that generated a new request for a penalty ignored by the referee, the Corinthians coach changed one more and placed Reifit in the place of Gabriel Fernandes.

The visiting team was willing to seek the draw and put a lot of pressure on Timão, who held on with the defense well posted. So, with just over 35 minutes, Danilo changed twice more and put Vinicius and Matheus Melo in place of Rafael Bilu and Richard.

Corinthians tried the second goal in a free kick, but the danger was well removed by the defense. In the final stretch, a beginning of discussion ended up generating the expulsion of Uesley, from Figueirense. With no time for anything else, the refereeing determined the end of the game and victory for Timão.

Corinthians 1 x 0 Figueirense technical sheet

Competition: Brazilian Aspirants Championship

Local: Alfredo Schrig Stadium, So Paulo, SP

Date: September 16, 2021 (Thursday)

Time: 3:00 pm (Brasilia)

Referee: Jos Guilherme Almeida E Souza

Assistants: Gustavo Rodrigues de Oliveira and Bruno Silva de Jesus

Goal: Richard (Corinthians)

Yellow card: Warian (Corinthians)

CORINTHIANS: William Vincentini; Higor Lapa, Lo Santos, Gabriel Arajo, Gabriel Lima, Willian, Thiaguinho, Warian, Matheus Matias, Rafael Bilu and Richard.

Technician: Danilo

FIGUEIRESE: Antnium; Uesley, Cristian, Stalk, Fabricio, Vincius, Indio, Al, David, Brener and Natan.

See more at: Corinthians Under-23 and Corinthians Base.