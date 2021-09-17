Cory Barlog explains why Nordic saga will end

God of War: Ragnarok is among the most anticipated games for the near future by PlayStation gamers. The sequel to the 2018 game promises to end the Nordic saga, but many fans were somewhat disappointed that there will be no more Viking-inspired adventures.

The first trilogy in the series, which started on PlayStation 2, yielded much more than two games, if we add the spinoffs. So, it was natural that many people expected at least a few more titles in this new era of God of War.

According to Cory Barlog, the main factor in making this decision is time. After all, we know that the development of these AAA games, especially in the transition period between generations, tends to take years to complete.

“I think one of the most important reasons was that the first game took five years. The second one, I don’t know how long it will take, but I’m just going to estimate it will be something similar,” he said in an interview with YouTuber Kaptain Kuba.

“If you consider that a third game would take the same time, we are talking about a story that would take 15 years and I feel that this is too long,” he said. “Given where the team was and where Eric was with what he wanted to do, I was like ‘look, I think we can do that in the second story, because most of what we were trying to do from the start was tell something about Kratos and Atreus. The core of the story is the relationship between these two characters.”

When we take into account the absurd amount of sequels that are released every year, or even cases like Assassin’s Creed, where the original story was completely lost, Barlog’s comments become even positive. After all, we don’t want to have any reason to say that God of War should be over a long time ago. Apparently we won’t.