Couple sells house to live on a bus with their children and two dogs | International Destinations

Caters News Couple sells a house to live on a bus with their children and two dogs

Kym Mansfield, 29, and her husband Dean, 33, sold their home to live on a bus with their two children and two dogs. They even started hunting meat to cut costs, and Dean, who is an electrician, often works in exchange for a free bus parts. Meanwhile, Kym quit her job as an insurance broker in her hometown of Karratha, Australia. Today she teaches her children Delilah, 4, and Zarrad, 9, at home.

“Initially, we planned to wait for the kids to finish school and move out before living outside the network. But then Dean and I lost a lot of loved ones in a short period of time, so we decided to just do it. We bought the Mercedes O305 1980 bus at Gumtree for £21,000 (about R$130,000) and turned it into a house. I couldn’t imagine going back to our lives before,” says Kym.

“We’ve met a lot of amazing people on our travels in Australia, there’s a whole community of traveling families. We love our freedom and we don’t want to be tied to a 9am to 5pm job again,” says Kym.

“The bus, which used to be used to transport people to train stations, now has a bathroom with bathtub and shower, as well as a kitchen with an oven, four stoves and a fridge. There’s a living area, bedroom and bunk beds for the kids, along with a sofa bed near the driver’s seat,” explains Kym.

“We have 2.6 kW of solar energy, which means we don’t have to pay for energy or water, as our bus has a capacity of 700 liters of drinking water, which saves a lot of money. Dean and Zarrad hunt goats, rabbits and have already tried an elusive deer. They also catch fish to feed the family,” says Kym

The Mansfields switched to van life two years ago, and Kym said they no longer know the routine and lead “very cheap lives”. Previously, the couple would spend the equivalent of £2,650 (about R$16,000) a month on mortgages and bills. Now that the duo has embraced life in a van, their monthly expenses reach £635 (about R$3,000) a month for fuel, food and accommodation.

Most of the money the couple spend each month goes towards food, with £300 (R$1,000) taken from the budget to feed the family and their dogs, Boris and Maggo. They fill the fuel tank every 500 km.

As for children, Kym said that most school work is done during long journeys. “Zarrad writes in his journal every day and then we take math classes while we eat breakfast,” she explained.

“But we’re more focused on showing them the world and teaching them life skills. We are in the habit of inserting mathematics into everyday life. For example, we ask them to calculate the distance from one destination to another. None of them have a cell phone or tablet, we’re pretty old-fashioned. We have a small TV on the bus, but it’s only turned on once every fortnight”, he ends.