Covid-19: Ministry recommends suspension of adolescent vaccination

The Ministry of Health has revised the recommendation for vaccinating adolescents against covid-19. In a technical note published yesterday (15) by the Extraordinary Secretariat for Confronting Covid-19, the ministry started to recommend vaccination only for teenagers between 12 and 17 years old who have permanent disabilities, comorbidities or who are deprived of freedom.

A previous technical note from the folder, also from September, recommended that the immunization of adolescents begin yesterday (15), with the exception that those who did not present comorbidities should be the last to be vaccinated.

The folder cited, among other arguments to revise the recommendation, the fact that the benefits of vaccination in adolescents without comorbidities are not clearly defined and that the World Health Organization (WHO) does not recommend immunization of adolescents with or without comorbidities.

The WHO, however, did not say that the immunization of adolescents should not be carried out. In a video published in June, the organization said only that, at the moment, the vaccination of adolescents between 12 and 17 years old is not a priority.

The ministry also argued that the decision was taken due to the fact that most adolescents without comorbidities affected by covid-19 had a benign evolution of the disease.

Another point raised was that there was a reduction in the moving average of cases and deaths (a 60% drop in the number of cases and a drop of more than 58% in the number of deaths per covid-19 in the last 60 days) with an improvement in the scenario epidemiological.

After the publication of the note, some cities announced the suspension of the vaccination of adolescents, among them, the city halls of Natal (RN) and Salvador (BA). Just now, the governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha, decided to follow the ministry’s recommendation and also suspended the immunization of teenagers in the federal capital.

Currently, only the Pfizer/Biontech vaccine has authorization from the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) for use in adolescents from 12 years of age.

