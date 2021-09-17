Covid vaccine effectiveness decreases over time, says Pfizer

(Bloomberg) — Pfizer said data from the United States and Israel indicate that the effectiveness of its Covid-19 vaccine decreases over time and that a booster dose is safe and effective in fighting coronaviruses and new strains .

The company detailed the data in a presentation that will be delivered on Friday at a meeting of external consultants with the FDA agency, which regulates pharmaceuticals and foods in the US.

The panel is expected to make recommendations on whether more Americans should receive booster shots.

“Real-world data from Israel and the United States suggest that reinfection rates are increasing more rapidly in individuals who have been previously vaccinated,” Pfizer said in the presentation, posted on the FDA’s website.

The reduction in efficacy is “primarily due to a decrease in immune responses to the vaccine over time” rather than due to the delta variant, Pfizer researchers said in the presentation.

According to the FDA meeting agenda posted on the regulator’s website, in addition to Pfizer’s presentation, Friday’s panel will include presentations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, FDA staff and researchers from Israel and the United Kingdom United.

Under the agenda, Israeli officials will present the country’s data on the protection against infections and serious cases offered by booster doses, while a professor of medical statistics at the University of Bristol will present data on the vaccine’s effectiveness in the real world.

