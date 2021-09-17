CPI called for searches in the Ministry of Health in the operation this Friday, but PGR opined against | Covid’s CPI

Covid’s CPI also requested searches in the Ministry of Health in the Federal Police’s operation this Friday (17), but the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) opined against, and the request was denied by Minister Dias Toffoli, of the Supreme Court Federal (STF).

The PF took to the streets this morning to carry out search and seizure warrants at addresses of the company Necessidade Medicamentos. The operation was requested by the CPI and authorized by Toffoli.

Need Medicines is target of PF operation in São Paulo

The CPI wants documents on the negotiation of the Indian vaccine Covaxin. Need, which brokered the purchase contract between the Indian laboratory Bharat Biotech and the federal government, is being investigated for alleged irregularities in the agreement.

When requesting searches also at the Ministry of Health, the CPI especially wanted documents from the Ministry’s Logistics department. The former director of the area, Roberto Dias, was fired after accusations involving his role in the purchase of vaccines.

The PGR, however, understood that searches in the ministry could compromise “classified and sensitive” information that is not within the scope of the CPI.

“If the measure in question is hastily granted, sensitive and confidential information, which does not concern the object of the CPI, may be unduly captured, and harm the public interest of the function exercised in that ministry”, wrote the prosecutor.

According to the senators, the CPI requested all contracts signed with Bharat Biotech, including those that have a confidentiality clause, and also the contract signed between the company and the Indian laboratory. But the CPI said it only received the memorandum of understanding.

PGR has agreed to search on the addresses of Definite.

“It does not seem reasonable to deny the CPI the supply of documents essential to the exercise of its duties [tarefa] consistent in the elucidation of possible crimes, with a view to preserving the privacy of the aforementioned private company.”

In testimony at the CPI on July 14, the executive director of Necessidade Emanuela Medrades was asked by the senators about details of the contract with Bharat. They asked Medrades to show the contract. But the executive claimed it was a confidential document.

“In the matter of the participation of Necessidade, it has a confidentiality clause, and I am not authorized to share it here,” stated Medrades at the time.