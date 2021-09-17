CRB draws in additions and Vasco remains in a delicate situation in Series B – 09/16/2021

A cold water shower. Thus, Vasco received a 1-1 draw with CRB, with a goal by Renan Bressan in the 46th minute of the second half at the Rei Pelé stadium, in Maceió (AL). With the result, the Alagoas remained in the G-4 of the B Series of the Brazilian Championship — in fourth position — while the Cariocas follow in tenth place, far from the access group. Cruzmaltino’s goal was scored by Germán Cano.

Now, Vasco turns its attention to the derby on Sunday (19) against Cruzeiro, living the expectation of receiving the public in São Januário (RJ). A meeting tomorrow (17) between the Serie B clubs and the CBF will settle the issue.

The CRB will visit Brazil from Pelotas, in Rio Grande do Sul, only next Tuesday (21).

Nene makes a good debut

Image: Rafael Ribeiro/Vasco

Even with only one training session before the match, Nenê had a good start. The experienced midfielder called for the responsibility for conducting the plays, absorbed fouls and made the cross in Germán Cano’s goal. He played until 32 minutes into the second half, when he was very tired, he fell on the pitch feeling cramps and was replaced by Figueiredo. Despite his 40 years, the player has a lot to add to Vasco in this final stretch of Serie B.

Morato and Jabá make a lot of mistakes

The shirt 10 of Vasco missed most of the plays he tried, killing some moves that could create danger to the CRB’s goal. Léo Jabá, on the other hand, was one of the most active, but he was unable to take advantage of such opportunities, missing many passes.

Diniz at 220 volts

One of the rookies of the night, coach Fernando Diniz, was heavily looted throughout the game on the edge of the field. Screaming, the coach demanded intensity, ball circulation and a lot of movement on the part of Vasco’s team. In many moments, the commander’s voice could be heard on the SporTV broadcast.

VAR cancels CRB’s goal

At 14 minutes of the first half, CRB took a corner kick from the right and Vasco’s defense partially moved away. On the rebound, Diego Torres crossed again into the area and Caetano went up free, inside the small area, to send it to the back of the net. The move was reviewed by the VAR and, after three minutes, the lines drawn showed offside when the ball returned to Diego Torres.

Pipe disenchants after 10 games

Image: THALITA CHARGEL/FUTURA PRESS/FUTURA PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTENT

In additions to the first half, Vasco had a corner from the left taken by Nenê. Ricardo Graça kicked and, in the middle of the trajectory, the ball found Germán Cano, who deflected it and pushed it into the back of the net, putting an end to a fast that had lasted ten games.

Bressan draws at 46 of the 2nd half

When the game seemed over, the ball fell to Renan Bressan in the left side of the penalty area. With category, the experienced player slapped the ball, in Vanderlei’s corner, tying the match for the CRB.

Miranda removed from the list for doping

Defender Miranda was removed from the list of related to the match after Vasco received a notice from Conmebol of preventive suspension of the player. The defender had been caught in the examination carried out after the game against Defensa y Justicia (ARG), for the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana in December of last year. From now on, the athlete is away from training and games for as long as the investigation continues.

The arrival of CRB

The arrival of Vasco

CRB 1 X 1 VASCO

Local: Rei Pelé, in Maceió (AL)

Hour: 7:00 pm (Brasilia time)

Referee: Luiz Flavio de Oliveira (SP)

Assistants: Miguel Cataneo Ribeiro (SP) and Fabrini Bevilaqua Costa (SP)

VAR: Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (SP/Fifa)

Yellow cards: Reginaldo, Guilherme Romão, Júnior Brandão (CRB); Andrew (VAS)

Red cards: None

Goals: Germán Cano, 48 minutes into the first half (VAS)

CRB: Diogo Silva; Reginaldo (Celsinho), Easter, Caetano and Guilherme Romão; Marthã, Wesley (Jean Patrick) and Diego Torres (Bressan); Jajá, Pablo Dyego and Careca (Júnior Brandão). Technician: Alan Aal.

Vasco: Vanderlei; Léo Matos, Ricardo Graça, Leandro Castan and Zeca; Andrey (Caio Lopes), Marquinhos Gabriel and Nenê (Figueiredo); Morato (Gabriel Pec), Léo Jabá (Bruno Gomes) and Germán Cano. Technician: Fernando Diniz.